ENMU bails out victory over Eagles

Apr. 13—OKLAHOMA CITY — Junior shortstop Willie Ponce capped a six-run seventh with a grand slam to get Eastern New Mexico University close, and the Greyhounds completed a comeback from a seven-run deficit to beat Oklahoma Christian 16-12 on Friday in the opener of a four-game Lone Star Conference baseball series.

Ponce drove in seven runs with a pair of home runs, giving him five for the year. He hit a three-run shot in the second for a 5-2 lead.

The teams were slated for two seven-inning tilts on Saturday, then wrap things up with a noon (MDT) nine-inning single contest today.

ENMU relievers Jadon Rendon (2-0), Maddux Edmundson and Ruger Bravo combined for four hitless innings in relief after the Eagles (7-32, 7-30 LSC) opened a 12-5 lead with three runs in the sixth. Bravo worked the final 1 2/3 frames for his second save.

It was the second win in a row for the Greyhounds (16-23, 14-23) on the heels of a 10-game losing streak, while OC dropped its seventh consecutive game and 12th in the last 13.

Junior second baseman Demetrio Archuleta belted a two-run homer in the first, his third of the season, while junior designated hitter Jonathan Baileys' second round-tripper of the campaign, a solo shot, capped the scoring in the ninth.

ENMU took the lead with four runs in the eighth on senior right fielder Cooper Hamilton's run-scoring single, a sacrifice fly by junior third baseman Landon Pyles, another RBI single from junior left fielder Luciano Terilli and a run-scoring OC error.

The Eagles wiped out their early deficit with10 unanswered runs. Pyles' run-scoring single and a bases-loaded walk to Archuleta made it 12-7 before Ponce cleared them with slam to right field.

ENMU outhit the Eagles 18-11. Junior center fielder Tucker Gideon went 4-for-6 while six others collected two hits apiece as everyone in the Hounds' batting order hit safely.

OC used six pitchers. Starter Andrew Alonzo lasted just two innings before junior right-hander Naut Kragt worked four scoreless frames to allow the Eagles to build their cushion.

Sophomore right-hander Gage Norvell (0-2) was chased after giving up the first five runs in the seventh over two-thirds of an inning.

OC had five home runs in the contest, including two by junior first baseman Ethan Box. Eight of the Eagles' nine batters hit safety.