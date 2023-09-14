Enman steps up; Andover crushes Shrewsbury

Sep. 14—ANDOVER — After graduating All-Scholastic four-year starting quarterback Scotty Brown in the spring, some Andover High football fans panicked. Coach EJ Perry did not. He knew what he had right in his back pocket: 6-foot-3 Johnny Enman.

When Enman finally had his name called for the starting job, the senior two-sport athlete was ready for the bright lights.

Enman threw for 114 yards and three touchdowns, leading Andover to a 40-7 drubbing over Shrewsbury on Sunday afternoon in the season opener.

"Three years behind Scotty Brown, I learned a lot from him," said Enman. "To be able to continue what he has established here is a great feeling."

The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday night, before powerful storms led to power outages for 75 percent of Andover, including Andover High. In fact, there were still many areas in town with no power when the game was played, but Lovely Stadium had all the lights on and working.

The first quarter did not have much action, and for Enman and the Warriors offense, the first game jitters played a big part of that.

"I think for our offense, we were nervous," said Perry. "Our defense has stood out for the past few weeks, and you saw that today. I've been trying to tell people, this team is better than last year. We have veterans."

Connor LeBrun began the scoring party with an 82 yard punt return TD. After a defensive stand on fourth down, Enman connected with sophomore returning starter Dante Berger for a 37 yard TD.

Andrew Walles caught Enman's second touchdown pass from 13 yards out, before Jason DeJesus caught a 30 yard pass from Enman for a TD. Then, when you thought it couldn't get worse for Shrewsbury, James Flagg picked up a Colonials fumble for an Andover touchdown on the final play of the second quarter, , bringing Andover to a 34-0 lead at halftime.

Just after halftime, LeBrun scored his second touchdown of the game on a pick-six to make the Andover lead 40-0, before a thirty-minute lightning delay.

"I've been seeing all summer what Johnny can do with this offense, he's just as capable as Scotty and anybody else, so he's going to have a great year," said Perry. "He's a gunslinger that is capable of running, and that's what we need."

Andover now has a fast turnaround with a home game versus Chelmsford coming up on Thursday, but Enman and Perry know they will be well-prepared for the competition.

"We got enough on film, Chelmsford is a really good team," said Perry. "To have two home games in-a-row to begin the season is a blessing, and we are thankful to have the best fanbase behind us."

"We encourage it when people sleep on us," said Enman. "We play each game hard, and we love when people doubt us. New look team, no problem. This is Andover football."

------

Andover 40, Shrewsbury 7

Second Quarter

A — Connor LeBrun 82 punt return (kick blocked), 11:43

A — Dante Berger 37 pass from Johnny Enman (Will Dever kick), 6:26

A — Andrew Walles 13 pass from Enman (kick blocked), 3:55

A — Jason DeJesus 30 pass from Enman (two point good), 0:10

A — James Flagg fumble return (Dever kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

A — LeBrun interception return (kick blocked), 10:01

Fourth Quarter

S — Evan Romano fumble return (kick good), 9:25

Individual Leaders

RUSHING: A — Dante Berger 6-63, Marcus DeJesus 3-31, Dominic Papa 3-25, Gavin Oliveria 2-9, Johnny Enman 5-3

PASSING: A — Enman 7-9, 114 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Dominic Papa 0-1

RECEIVING: A — Dante Berger 3-74, Jason DeJesus 3-49, Andrew Wallis 1-10