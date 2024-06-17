‘Enjoying my football’ – Bellingham talks after MOTM display for England vs Serbia

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham felt incredibly honoured when England fans sang The Beatles’ “Hey Jude!” for him.

This joyful moment came after Bellingham scored an early goal, leading England to a 1-0 victory over Serbia in their opening game of the Euro 2024 Group C.

At just 20 years old, Bellingham was named Player of the Match, having played a crucial role in England’s offensive strategy and received enthusiastic cheers from the crowd at the Arena AufSchalke.

Bellingham shared that he frequently listens to The Beatles, making the chant especially meaningful to him.

“I listen to the Beatles a lot. My style of music is a bit old so that that’s right on my street,” Bellingham told a press conference,” said the midfielder as quoted by Deccan Herald.

“I really enjoy playing in front of the England fans. It’s a different experience for me because obviously, I play abroad.

“So when I can hear an English crowd for the first time every few months, I really enjoy it.

“They give me a lot of appreciation, a lot of love. And I try to give that back with my performances and my energy on the pitch,” he added.

Building on an extraordinary season

Jude Bellingham scored the winning goal for England against Serbia. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Bellingham had an extraordinary debut campaign with Real Madrid, where he was recognized as La Liga’s Player of the Season.

His impressive performance included scoring 19 goals, which helped Real Madrid win the league title by a substantial 10-point margin. He also contributed to the team’s success in securing their 15th Champions League title.

During the game on Sunday, Bellingham was a constant threat to Serbia’s defence. His skilful play forced the Serbian defenders to adopt a more physical approach in an attempt to contain him.

“I felt really confident coming into the game. I couldn’t wait to play such an amazing tournament alongside such an amazing group of players,” Bellingham said.

“So I think you could see that I was enjoying my football and wanted to make an impact.

“We wanted to get the ball away from them because I think we wanted to build an energy for the fans to get behind the team.

“And when you’re aggressive, it helps in that, trying to be aggressive without the ball as well.

“Yeah, I took a few kicks, but I think it’s something I’ve kind of gotten used to over the last couple of years.

“And it’s about trying to react to the right way and not lose my head. I think I handled that well tonight,” he added.