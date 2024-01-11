Enjoy the title, Michigan. Next year, the team you imitated will return — Sorry Gator fans

If you’re one of the millions who are not a member of the Jim Harbaugh Fan Club, Michigan’s national championship has a simple explanation.

It cheated, right?

“We’re innocent,” Harbaugh insisted after his team beat Washington Monday night, “and we stood strong and tall because we were innocent.”

If you believe that, O.J. Simpson has a pair of gloves to sell you. Michigan’s sign-stealing denials crumbled to the point that it gladly took a three-game suspension for Harbaugh.

Now Michigan has the coveted trophy to clutch as Harbaugh saunters off into the NFL sunset. The Wolverines’ CFP run proved they didn’t need Connor Stalions’ spy ring to win it all.

If anything, the controversy galvanized the Wolverines. It was Them against The World, and Them won.

So if you’re looking for the real reason Michigan now rules the college football world, a good clue is the daily practice routine since August.

Harbaugh always had a “Beat Ohio State” session. This year he added a “Beat Georgia” session. It was born out of Michigan’s encounter with the Bulldogs in a 2022 CFP semifinal game. The focus:

“Stopping the run,” Harbaugh said, “and being able to run the ball when the other team knows you’re going to run the ball.”

That’s what Georgia did to Michigan in a memorable display of toxic masculinity. It was 27-3 at halftime. Kirby Smart could have told Stalions exactly what play was coming, and Michigan couldn’t have stopped it.

Harbaugh knew he had to crank up his program’s physicality, and Georgia was the prototype. The result was on display Monday night.

Michigan linemen bullied Washington in a smash-mouthy display of defense, ball control and punting. It was boring at times, but effective. Very Big Ten.

“Nothing fancy here,” Harbaugh noted. “It was just good old-fashioned teamwork, good old-fashioned hard work.”

It was football stripped down to the basics. Blocking and tackling, two things nobody has done better recently than the program in Athens.

Georgia wasn’t quite up to its own standards last season, largely because those standards are so high. The NFL has drafted 25 Bulldogs the past two years, including five defensive players in the first round of 2022.

There was bound to be a dip. After 29 straight wins, a banged-up Georgia finally lost to Alabama 27-24 in the SEC title game.

Some dip.

That loss was enough to bounce the Bulldogs from the CFP, even though every impartial observer knew Georgia was one of the nation’s four best teams. The Bulldogs took out that frustration on a transfer-depleted FSU in the Orange Bowl.

The big news before that 63-3 blowout was that quarterback Carson Beck decided not to turn pro. That answered the most pressing question hanging over the 2024 season.

There are a few other issues, but nothing compared to what most teams face. Georgia’s rushing defense should look more like a Georgia run defense.

Some guy named Trevor Etienne will further juice the offense. Members of the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class are already on campus.

And unlike the past two years where Smart had to battle national championship complacency, motivation should not be a concern. Not after Monday night, when Georgia had to be thinking, “Geez, our subs would give Michigan a better game than Washington.”

Put all that together, and you can see why bookies immediately made Georgia the favorite to win next year’s title. DraftKings has them at plus-450, meaning you’d win $45 on a $10 bet.

(For comparison, Florida is plus-15,000, meaning you’d win a trip to the psychiatric ward if you bet on the Gators to win it all next season).

My guess is Georgia will return to the top in 2024. And as a bonus, Smart won’t be suspended six games for various cheating charges But we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

This week belongs to the Wolverines and their “Beat Georgia” mindset.

Luckily for them, they didn’t have to beat the Bulldogs to win a championship. All they had to do was imitate them.

