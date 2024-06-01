Enjoy our sortable database of all Milwaukee Brewers walk-off wins in history

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Joey Wiemer (28) jumps with joy after hitting a sacrifice fly to Kansas City Royals center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (41) allowing Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Brian Anderson (9) to score during the ninth inning on Saturday May 13, 2023 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.

After eight walk-off wins in 2023, the Brewers now have three in 2024, with Willy Adames' winner June 1 following up two in April.

Overall, the Brewers have registered 375 walk-off victories of any kind, with 157 different players responsible for authoring the winning moment.

More: The top 25 walk-off home runs in Brewers history

Naturally, we have a full sortable database of every finish here and lots of intriguing notes.

Robin Yount was congratulated after he had hit his game-winning home run to lead off the bottom of the 10th inning Monday night at County Stadium on Aug. 22, 1983.

Most walk-off plate appearances in Brewers history

Robin Yount, 14

Ryan Braun, 12

Ted Simmons, 9

Gorman Thomas, 9

Prince Fielder, 8

B.J. Surhoff, 8

Geoff Jenkins, 8

Most walk-offs in a single season

Ted Simmons (1983), 5

George Scott (1973), 3

Gorman Thomas (1979), 3

Robin Yount (1983), 3

Robin Yount (1991), 3

B.J. Surhoff (1992), 3

Dave Nilsson (1997), 3

Mark Loretta (1998), 3

Ronnie Belliard (2000), 3

Richie Sexson (2000), 3)

Bill Hall (2004), 3

Geoff Jenkins (2006), 3

Carlos Lee (2006), 3

Nyjer Morgan (2011), 3

Gary Sheffield takes a swing for the Milwaukee Brewers in 1988.

Youngest walk-off winners in Brewers history

Gary Sheffield, age 19, 9 months (Sept. 9, 1988 vs. Seattle, single)

Gary Sheffield, age 20 years, 6 months (May 27, 1989 vs. Seattle, single)

Sixto Lezcano, age 20, 9 months (Sept. 10, 1974 vs. Baltimore, single)

Robin Yount, age 20, 11 months (Sept. 14, 1976 vs. Boston, single)

Prince Fielder, age 21, 3 months (Aug. 31, 2005 vs. Pittsburgh, home run)

Robin Yount, age 21, 8 months (May 18, 1977 vs. Toronto, single)

Next youngest walk-off winners (home runs only) by Brewers

Bob Coluccio, age 22 years, 6 months (April 17, 1974 vs. Cleveland)

Robin Yount, age 22 years, 8 months (June 11, 1978 vs. Toronto)

Keston Hiura, age 22 years, 11 months (July 27, 2019 vs. Chicago)

Oldest walk-off winners in Brewers history

Hank Aaron, age 42, 5 months (July 11, 1976 vs. Texas, home run)

Craig Counsell, age 40, 10 months (July 10, 2011 vs. Cincinnati, sacrifice fly)

Craig Counsell, age 39, 9 months (June 10, 2010 vs. Chicago, reached on error)

Jim Gantner, age 39, 7 months (Aug. 14, 1992 vs. Boston, home run)

Craig Counsell, age 37, 10 months (July 13, 2008 vs. Cincinnati, sacrifice fly)

Damian Miller (26) is mobbed by jubilant teammates after hitting his walk off home run in the 11th inning at Miller Park,

Next oldest walk-off winners (home runs only) by Brewers

Damian Miller, age 37, 8 months (June 27, 2007, vs. Houston)

John Vander Wal, age 37, 0 months, 21 days (May 20, 2003, vs. San Diego)

Most walk-offs allowed to Brewers by opposing pitcher

Dave Righetti, 5

Cy Acosta, 4

Ron Davis, 4

Dan Quisenberry, 4

José Mesa, 4

Most walk-offs by opposing batters against Brewers

Juan Beniquez, 3 (1972, 1984, 1985)

Jay Bruce, 3 (2010, 2013, 2017)

Carlton Fisk, 3 (1975, 1978, 1979)

Josh Harrison, 3 (2015, 2016, 2017)

Dave Henderson, 3 (1988, 1989, 1989)

Pat Kelly, 3 (1974, 1977, 1977)

Sammy Sosa, 3 (1991, 1999, 2000)

Javier Valentin, 3 (2005, 2007, 2007)

Seasons with most Brewers walk-off wins

1983, 14

2000, 14

1970, 12

1997, 12

2006, 12

Seasons with fewest Brewers walk-off wins

1982, 1

2016, 1

2002, 2

1981, 3

1990, 3

2020, 3

2023, 3

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas (18) singles home Christian Yelich in the 10th to rally during the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in game one of the National league Division Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies, Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Miller Park, Milwaukee Wisconsin

Playoff walk-offs in Brewers history

Nyjer Morgan (Oct. 7, 2011 vs. Arizona in Game 5 of NLDS, single)

Mike Moustakas (Oct. 4, 2018 vs. Colorado in Game 1 of NLDS, single)

Bill Hall reacts to his 9th inning two run homer to beat Cincinnati Tuesday April 27, 2004.

Individual walk-offs in back-to-back Brewers games

George Scott (1973), single on Aug. 11 and single on Aug. 12, both to beat Minnesota, and both against pitcher Bill Hands)

Ted Simmons (1983), sacrifice fly on Aug. 16 and single Aug. 17, both to beat Boston

Mike Felder (1987), single Sept. 23 to beat New York Yankees and single Sept. 24 to beat Boston

Bill Hall (2004), home run April 27 and squeeze bunt single April 28, both to beat Cincinnati

Cecil Cooper trots home a hero after his walk-off grand slam on June 26, 1977.

Brewers walk-off grand slams

Cecil Cooper (June 26, 1987 vs. Seattle)

Sixto Lezcano (April 10, 1980 vs. Boston)

Ted Simmons (April 25, 1985 vs. Detroit)

Greg Vaughn (June 6, 1991 vs. Oakland)

B.J. Surhoff (April 8, 1992 vs. Minnesota)

Franklin Stubbs (May 15, 1992 vs. Texas)

Ryan Braun (Sept. 25, 2008 vs. Pittsburgh)

Daniel Vogelbach (Sept. 5, 2021 vs. St. Louis)

Brewers walk-off triples

Bobby Mitchell (June 8, 1984 vs. Oakland)

John Briggs (Aug. 23, 1974 vs. Kansas City)

Rick Manning (June 29, 1983 vs. Detroit)

Charlie Moore (April 19, 1986 vs. New York Yankees)

Turner Ward (April 25, 1996 vs. California)

Brewers walk-off balk

Lyle Overbay (July 15, 2005 vs. Washington)

Brewers walk-off hit by pitch

Mark Loretta (Sept. 3, 1999 vs. St. Louis)

Brewers walk-off bunts

Don Money (May 5, 1977 vs. Detroit, single)

Darrin Jackson (Sept. 24, 1997 vs. Kansas City, single)

Mark Loretta (Sept. 3, 1999 vs. St. Louis, groundout)

Glendon Rusch (Sept. 24, 1997 vs. Houston, single)

Bill Hall (April 28, 2004 vs. Cincinnati, single)

Brady Clark (Sept. 4, 2005 vs. San Diego, fielder's choice)

Jonathan Lucroy (May 28, 2011 vs. San Francisco, single)

Willie Randolph (30) is the center of attention after his 19th-inning single gave the Brewers a 10-9 victory over the White Sox.

Longest Brewers game walk-offs

Willie Randolph, 19th inning (May 1, 1991 vs. Chicago White Sox, single)

Ryan Braun, 18th inning (May 4, 2019 vs. New York Mets, single)

Dave May, 17th inning (May 15, 1973 vs. Cleveland, home run)

Gorman Thomas, 17th inning (July 13, 1979 vs. Cleveland, sacrifice fly)

Martín Maldonado, 17th inning (May 31, 2015 vs. Arizona, home run)

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Geoff Jenkins raises his hands after driving in the winning run in the 9th inning to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 at Miller Park Wednesday, May 17, 2006.

Consecutive Brewers games ending in walk-off win

May 9-10, 1970, 3 games vs. Washington, first three walk-offs in franchise history, including two in doubleheader for three wins in two days (Ted Kubiak single, Wayne Comer single, Jerry McNertney single)

May 26-29, 1998, 3 games vs. Pittsburgh and Florida (José Valentín single, Mark Loretta single, Geoff Jenkins home run)

May 14-17, 2006, 3 games vs. New York Mets and Philadelphia (Bill Hall homer, Damian Miller reached on error, Jenkins single)

Aug. 14 and 16, 1970, vs. Cleveland (Mike Hegan reached on error, Gus Gil single)

Aug. 11 and 12, 1973 vs. Minnesota (George Scott single, Scott single)

Aug. 14 and 15, 1973 vs. Chicago White Sox (Scott homer — third walk-off in four games — and John Briggs sacrifice fly)

July 8 and 9, 1974 vs. Chicago White Sox (Hegan home run, Scott home run)

June 29 and 30, 1975 vs. Cleveland and New York Yankees (Bobby Mitchell sacrifice fly, Bobby Darwin home run)

Aug. 16 and 17, 1983 vs. Boston (Ted Simmons sacrifice fly, Simmons single — third walk-off in 15 days)

Aug. 20 and 21, 1985 vs. Minnesota (Rick Manning single, Robin Yount single)

Aug. 24 and 26, 1986 vs. Kansas City and Minnesota (Yount double, Paul Molitor single)

Sept. 23 and 24, 1987 vs. New York Yankees and Boston (Mike Felder single, Felder single)

May 15 and 16, 1992 vs. Texas (Franklin Stubbs home run, Pat Listach single)

June 9 and 10, 1994 vs. Cleveland (Valentín single, B.J. Surhoff double)

April 26 and 27, 1997 vs. Cleveland (Jeff Huson single, Dave Nilsson single)

Sept. 5 and 6, 1998 vs. Philadelphia (Valentín single, Loretta reached on error)

Aug. 9 and 10, 1999 vs. Colorado (Loretta single, Nilsson single)

May 16 and 19, 2000 vs. Houston and San Francisco (Henry Blanco reached on error, Ronnie Belliard sacrifice fly)

Sept. 19 and 20, 2000 vs. Chicago Cubs (Marquis Grissom reached on error, Jenkins reached on error)

Sept. 23 and 24, 2000 vs. Pittsburgh (Richie Sexson batting/Lou Collier scores on error, Jeromy Burnitz home run)

Aug. 23 and 24, 2003 vs. Pittsburgh (Royce Clayton single, Sexson single)

April 27 and 28, 2004 vs. Cincinnati (Hall home run, Hall bunt single)

May 4 and 5, 2005 vs. Chicago Cubs (Damian Miller walk, Carlos Lee single)

June 17 and 18, 2006 vs. Cleveland (Jenkins single, Lee home run)

May 27 and 28, 2010 vs. Houston and New York Mets (Rickie Weeks walk, Corey Hart home run)

April 17 and 18, 2012 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (George Kottaras double, Ryan Braun sacrifice fly)

Brewers walk-off in Major League debut

Sixto Lezcano (Sept. 10, 1974 vs. Baltimore, single)

Brewers player whose first career homer is a walk-off

Caleb Gindl, July 21, 2013 vs. Miami

Brewers player whose first career hit was earlier in the game

Gary Sheffield (Sept. 9, 1988 vs. Seattle, homered for first career hit in 2-1 win, then delivered walk-off single for second career hit)

Brewers players who hit walk-off homers and also homered earlier in the game

Cecil Cooper (July 27, 1979 vs. Yankees), 3 home runs, four RBIs

Sixto Lezcano (April 10, 1980 vs. Boston), 2 home runs, six RBIs

Matt Mieske (June 16, 1994 vs. Detroit), 2 home runs, two RBIs

Jeromy Burnitz (July 25, 1998 vs. Montreal), 2 home runs, two RBIs

Richie Sexson (Sept. 1, 2001 vs. Houston), 2 home runs, three RBIs

Nori Aoki (June 7, 2012 vs. Chicago Cubs), 2 home runs, two RBIs

Jonathan Lucroy (July 22, 2014 vs. Cincinnati), 2 home runs, two RBIs

Jesús Aguilar (June 22, 2018 vs. St. Louis), 2 home runs, two RBIs (2-1 win)

Brewers with at least four hits or five RBIs in a walk-off

George Scott (Aug. 12, 1973 vs. Minnesota), three hits (home run), five RBIs

Don Money (July 31, 1976 vs. Cleveland), four hits, one RBI

Cecil Cooper (June 26, 1977 vs. Seattle), one hit, home run (grand slam), five RBIs

Cecil Cooper (May 21, 1978 vs. California), four hits (double), one RBI

Cecil Cooper (Aug. 22, 1978 vs. Cleveland), four hits (double), one RBI

Sixto Lezcano (April 10, 1980 vs. Boston), two hits (two home runs), six RBIs

Ted Simmons (May 18, 1983 vs. Toronto), four hits (home run), six RBIs

Ted Simmons (April 25, 1985 vs. Detroit), three hits (walk-off home run), five RBIs

Greg Vaughn (June 16, 1991 vs. Oakland), three hits (double, walk-off home run), six RBIs

Fernando Viña (Aug. 20, 1998 vs. Houston), four hits (double), one RBI

Corey Hart (May 11, 2012 vs. Chicago Cubs), four hits (double, homer), three RBIs

Martín Maldonado (May 31, 2015 vs. Arizona), four hits, (two doubles and walk-off homer), two RBIs

Ryan Braun (May 4, 2019 vs. New York Mets), six hits (two doubles), two RBIs

Brewers pitchers with walk-off hits (albeit as pinch hitters)

Glendon Rusch (April 19, 2003 vs. Houston, bunt single)

Yovani Gallardo (May 27, 2014 vs. Baltimore, double)

Above: Paul Molitor (4) joined his teammates in congratulating Rick Manning after Manning's game-winning hit gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians Wednesday.

Brewers walk-off wins that ended 1-0

John Briggs (Aug. 23, 1974 vs. Kansas City, triple)

Robin Yount (Aug. 24, 1983 vs. California, single)

Rick Manning (Aug. 26, 1987 vs. Cleveland, single)

Jim Gantner (May 6, 1989 vs. Kansas City, single)

Jeromy Burnitz (June 16, 1997 vs. St. Louis, home run)

Geoff Jenkins (Sept. 20, 2006 vs. St. Louis, home run)

Bill Hall (May 25, 2009 vs. St. Louis, single)

Caleb Gindl (July 21, 2013 vs. Miami, home run)

Ryan Braun (Sept. 11, 2020 vs. Chicago Cubs, sacrifice fly)

Brewers walk-off on a birthday

B.J. Surhoff, 23rd birthday (Aug. 4, 1987 vs. Baltimore, single)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 27: Keston Hiura #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run to beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 at Miller Park on July 27, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Brewers walk-offs by rookies

Floyd Wicker (Sept. 4, 1970 vs. Chicago White Sox, single)

Pedro García (April 15, 1973 vs. Baltimore, single and Sept. 25, 1973 vs. New York Yankees, single)

Sixto Lezcano (Sept. 10, 1974 vs. Baltimore, single)

Dan Thomas (Sept. 6, 1976 vs. Cleveland, double)

Billy Jo Robidoux (April 29, 1986 vs. Oakland, single)

Mike Felder (June 22, 1986 vs. Detroit, single)

B.J. Surhoff (June 6, 1987 vs. New York Yankees, single and Aug. 4, 1987 vs. Baltimore, single)

Juan Castillo (Aug. 4, 1987 vs. Texas, single)

Joey Meyer (Aug. 9, 1988 vs. Boston, home run)

Gary Sheffield (Sept. 9, 1988 vs. Seattle, single and May 27, 1989 vs. Seattle, single)

Greg Vaughn (Sept. 1, 1989 vs. Oakland, single)

Pat Listach (May 16, 1992 vs. Texas, single)

José Valentin (June 9, 1994 vs. Cleveland, single)

Matt Mieske (June 16, 1994 vs. Detroit, home run)

Jesse Levis (July 17, 1996 vs. Detroit, single)

Geoff Jenkins (July 25, 1998 vs. Florida, home run and Sept. 23, 1998 vs. Chicago Cubs, reached on error)

Ronnie Belliard (Oct. 1, 1999 vs. Cincinnati, single)

Alex Sánchez (June 4, 2002 vs. Chicago Cubs, single)

J.J. Hardy (May 8, 2005 vs. New York Mets, single)

Prince Fielder (Aug. 31, 2005 vs. Pittsburgh, home run and Aug. 18, 2006 vs. Houston, single)

Vinny Rottino (Sept. 29, 2007 vs. San Diego, single)

Lorenzo Cain (Aug. 28, 2010 vs. Pittsburgh, single)

Nori Aoki (June 7, 2012 vs. Chicago Cubs, home run)

Blake Lalli (April 17, 2013 vs. San Francisco, single)

Caleb Gindl (July 21, 2013 vs. Miami, home run)

Sean Halton (Sept. 15, 2013 vs. Cincinnati, home run)

Logan Schafer (Sept. 17, 2013 vs. Chicago Cubs, bunt groundout)

Keston Hiura (July 27, 2019 vs. Chicago Cubs, home run)

Garrett Mitchell (Sept. 16, 2022 vs. New York Yankees, single and April 5, 2023 vs. New York Mets, home run)

Joey Wiemer (May 13, 2023 vs. Kansas City, sacrifice fly and June 6, 2023 vs. Baltimore, single)

Blake Perkins (Aug. 5, 2023 vs. Pittsburgh, single)

Andruw Monasterio (Aug. 9, 2023 vs. Colorado, reached on error)

Brice Turang (Aug. 23, 2023 vs. Minnesota, infield single)

Joey Ortiz (April 26, 2024 vs. New York Yankees, single)

Sixto Lezcano raises his arms in triumph after hitting his game-winning grand slam on opening day in 1980.

Brewers walk-offs on Opening Day

Sixto Lezcano (April 10, 1980 vs. Boston, home run)

Jonathan Lucroy (April 1, 2013 vs. Colorado, sacrifice fly)

Orlando Arcia (April 1, 2021 vs. Minnesota, fielder's choice)

Brewers walk-offs that capped absurd rallies

More: As with Monday's win, these are the most improbable wins in recent Brewers history

Ted Simmons (April 25 1985 vs. Detroit), grand slam caps five-run inning for 11-7 win. Brewers rallied for five runs in the eighth to pull within 1 after trailing, 7-1.

Robin Yount (April 21, 1991 vs. Toronto), three-run homer in 10th gives Brewers 11-8 win. Brewers rallied for five runs in the eighth to tie.

Dickie Thon (June 25, 1993 vs. Toronto), single in 9th for 6-5 win after rallying for four runs in the eighth to tie.

Geoff Jenkins (Sept. 23, 1998 vs. Chicago Cubs), three-run error in 9th for 8-7 win, rallied from 7-0 deficit (four in seventh, one in eighth, three in ninth)

Geoff Jenkins (April 17, 1999 vs. Cubs), double gives Brewers 5-4 win after entering ninth with four-run deficit.

Ronnie Belliard (May 19, 2000 vs. San Francisco), sacrifice fly in 10th for 11-10 win, rallied for eight runs in the seventh to erase 7-2 deficit.

José Hernández (May 22, 2000 vs. Houston), home run in 10th gives Brewers 10-9 win after seven-run comeback in the ninth.

Bill Hall (April 28, 2004 vs. Cincinnati), bunt single for 10-9 win in 10th inning. Brewers trailed, 9-0 but scored three in sixth, two in seventh and three in eighth.

Wes Helms (May 11, 2004 vs. Montreal), home run in 14th inning gives Brewers an 8-5 win after five-run comeback in ninth.

Daniel Vogelbach (Sept. 5, 2021 vs. St. Louis), grand slam gives Brewers 6-5 win after entering ninth with four-run deficit.

Walk-offs both for and against Brewers

Sal Bando (Aug. 19, 1973 and Aug. 10, 1976 for Oakland; Aug. 15, 1977 for Brewers)

Steve Brye (Aug. 29, 1971 for Minnesota; two for Brewers)

Henry Blanco (Sept. 27, 2006 for Chicago Cubs; May 16, 2000 for Brewers)

Tom Brunansky (Sept. 5, 1987 and April 30, 1983 for Minnesota); July 26, 1993 for Brewers)

Andrew McCutchen (May 14, 2013 for Pittsburgh; June 2, 2022 for Brewers)

Paul Molitor (May 7, 1994 and Sept. 21, 1997 for Toronto and Minnesota; four for Brewers)

Mike Moustakas (June 13, 2012 for Kansas City; Oct. 4, 2018 for Brewers)

Alex Ochoa (Sept. 28, 2001 for Colorado; July 27, 2002 for Brewers)

Ben Oglivie (June 1, 1976 for Detroit; six for Brewers)

Aramis Ramírez (June 6, 2007 for Chicago Cubs; two for Brewers)

Hunter Renfroe (May 15, 2017 for San Diego; Oct. 3, 2022 for Brewers)

George Scott (July 16, 1970 for Boston; six for Brewers)

Carlos Santana (June 30, 2023 for Pittsburgh; Sept. 29, 2023 for Brewers)

Others who hit walk-offs against Brewers and also played for Brewers: David Bell, Gary Bennett, Dante Bichette, Jason Bourgeois, Ray Durham, Eduardo Escobar, Julio Franco, Yasmani Grandal, Jeffrey Hammonds, César Izturis, Jeff Huson, Darrell Porter, Gregg Zaun.

Nyjer Morgan reacts to his walk-off game winning hit in the 10th. The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 at Miller Park Friday October 7, 2011 and advanced to the NLCS.

Ten unforgettable Brewers walk-off moments

Additional walk-off notes

In 1973, the Brewers went a stretch of five games with four walk-off wins and five such wins in seven games.

The Brewers had only one walk-off win in 1982, the year the team went to the World Series. That's the fewest of any season, matched with 2016. In 1983, they followed with 14 walk-off wins.

Bill Hall registered back-to-back walk-off hits April 27-28, 2004, doing so in the most polar opposite of ways. His home run capped a wild 9-8 win in which catcher Chad Moeller hit for the cycle, and the next night, his squeeze bunt single brought in the winner to cap a rally from a 9-0 deficit to win, 10-9.

Adam Ottavino has surrendered three walk-offs, and two were notable, including once in the playoffs (2018) and once on Opening Day (2013). His third came in 2023 when he allowed a walk-off home run to Garrett Mitchell to give the Brewers a sweep of the Mets.

The Brewers had six walk-off wins in one month, September 2000, capped with a Jeromy Burnitz home run against Pittsburgh on Sept. 24. Four of those walk-off wins, including two against the Cubs, ended with errors.

The first Interleague Play game in Milwaukee ended in a walk-off when Jeromy Burnitz's homer gave the Brewers a 1-0 win over St. Louis on June 16, 1997. The first walk-off as a National League team came April 19, 1998, when Marquis Grissom beat the San Francisco Giants with a single in the 12th.

Many people surely remember the Brant Brown error on Sept. 23, 1998, that netted three runs with two outs in the ninth for a stunning win over the Cubs. But do they also remember that the next walk-off, the following April, also came against the Cubs and also came with Geoff Jenkins at the plate. His double, also against pitcher Rod Beck, gave the Brewers a 5-4 win over Chicago.

B.J. Surhoff's home run gave the Brewers a win April 8, 1992 vs. Minnesota in Phil Garner's first win as manager.

In 2015, backup catcher Martín Maldonado was responsible for both of the only two Brewers walk-offs. His 17th-inning home run capped a memorable Mother's Day on May 31, but he also delivered a game-winning single in the 11th on May 10 against the Cubs.

Sept. 6, 1976, marked the only walk-off with a batter and pitcher sharing a last name, when Dan Thomas doubled off Cleveland's Stan Thomas for the winner.

Current Brewers manager Craig Counsell was at the plate for four walk-offs, but only one hit — also an error and two sacrifice flies.

The highest-scoring walk-off win? A 13-12 battle in 2012 that ended on an Aramis Ramírez two-run homer with two outs.

Gorman Thomas is the only player to draw a walk-off walk twice.

Vinny Rottino's game-winning single Sept. 29, 2007 against San Diego clinched the Brewers their first winning season since 1992. Down to their last out in the ninth, Tony Gwynn Jr. (son of Padres legend Tony Gwynn) hit a game-tying triple off Trevor Hoffman to tie the game. The Padres wound up needing a playoff tiebreaker that they did not win.

On Sept. 15, 2021, Daniel Vogelbach hit the only walk-off grand slam in franchise history in which the team was down by three runs at the time, thereby needing all four runs for the walk-off win.

Top franchise players who were never standing at the plate for a walk-off moment: Carlos Gómez, Yasmani Grandal, Scott Podsednik, Darrell Porter. However, Gómez stole second and scored on two errors for a walk-off win with Rickie Weeks at the plate July 1, 2012 against Arizona.

Players you may have forgotten who have multiple walk-offs: John Briggs, Steve Brye, Gus Gil, Tony Graffanino, Jeff Huson, Ted Savage, Bobby Mitchell, James Mouton, Dickie Thon.

Players who spent some time with the Brewers who have allowed walk-offs to the Brewers: Juan Acevedo, Ricky Bottalico, Jose Cabrera, Francisco Cordero (3x), Mike DeJean, Zach Duke, Rollie Fingers (3x), LaTroy Hawkins (2x), Doug Henry, Trevor Hoffman, Jeremy Jeffress, Doug Jones (2x), Odell Jones, Brandon Kintzler, Scott Linebrink, Braden Looper, Guillermo Mota, Jesse Orosco (2x), Angel Perdomo, Ken Sanders, Luis Vizcaíno, Pete Vuckovich, David Weathers (2x), Bob Wickman.

On Sept. 29, 2023, the Brewers beat the Cubs in walk-off fashion in the final series of the year, making a winner of Wisconsin native Caleb Boushley, who had worked multiple innings in relief in his Major League debut.

Gary Sheffield (Sept. 9, 1988) and Joey Ortiz (April 26, 2004) both recorded their first career home runs earlier in the game before contributing a walk-off hit later in the contest.

Floyd Wicker (Sept. 4, 1970) and Sixto Lezcano (Sept. 10, 1974) both had walk-offs in their debut with the Milwaukee Brewers; for Lezcano, it marked his Major League debut.

An immense thanks to baseball-reference.com.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A database of every Milwaukee Brewers walk-off win