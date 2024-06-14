‘Enjoy it’ – Sir Alex Ferguson sends message to Scotland fans ahead of Euro 2024 opener

A message to Scotland fans, from none other than Sir Alex Ferguson.

The greatest football manager of all-time has sent his best wishes to his native Scotland ahead of their European Championship opener against Germany.

Ferguson was spotted mingling with Scotland fans in Munich where he will be to catch the first match of the tournament.

Ferguson, who once steered Scotland at the 1986 World Cup, has sent a message to fans with help from a recorded video.

The 86-year-old had been among the coaching staff prior to the 1986 tournament when Jock Stein, then in charge, died in September 1985.

Meanwhile, Scotland are hoping to secure a first victory over Germany in a competitive match, with only one win out of their last nine games – in a friendly against Gibraltar that ended 2-0 last month.

“Hi, Alex Ferguson here. I hope you’re all enjoying yourselves today, supporting our boys. Steve Clarke has done a fantastic job, so let’s hope he can bring home the bacon.

“But I wanted to say about our fans; every time we’ve been abroad and everywhere we go, you’ve always shown impeccable behaviour, you’ve always supported the team no matter the result and you’ve enjoyed it. So, thank you for all that support, I hope today is one of those great days for us, but the most important thing: enjoy it.”

💬 A message from Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of the opening match 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#EURO2024 | #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/Czy1fxRSuO — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 14, 2024

Footage courtesy of the official @Euro2024 account on X

