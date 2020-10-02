Enjoy Philip Rivers being mic’d up against the Jets

There are many personalities that make the Indianapolis Colts a fun team to follow and when they’re winning like they are, Sunday is a bit more eccentric. This is especially true when it comes to quarterback Philip Rivers.

Always known as a vocal player, Rivers is pretty unique when it comes to the way he carries himself. Especially being around such a young team, the contrast in Rivers’ personality makes him that much more fun to root for when he’s on your side.

The 38-year-old was mic’d up for the Week 3 blowout win against the New York Jets, and you won’t want to miss out on watching this.

Philip Rivers on the mic is gold. 🤣@Colts pic.twitter.com/CJZETdh63G — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 1, 2020



