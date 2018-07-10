Enjoy Joel Embiid's offseason trash talk during 1-on-1 with Jayson Tatum

Trainer Drew Hanlen shared footage of Markelle Fultz putting in work and Joel Embiid battling Jayson Tatum in an epic 1-on-1.

Will Drew Hanlen be able to fix Markelle Fultz's shot? That remains to be seen. But he's certainly good at making people believe he can.

Not only is he building confidence in Fultz, he's also not afraid to come out and tell fans to get excited about it.

Sixers fans... Get excited! — Drew Hanlen (@DrewHanlen) July 8, 2018

As a quick refresher, Hanlen has been working with Fultz this summer out in Los Angeles and spoke about that experience back in June.

It's not perfect yet, but I think by the end of the summer it will be perfect, he'll be back rolling and he'll show people why he was the No. 1 pick. Even though I do give him trouble on a daily basis and tell him and remind him that I still believe Jayson Tatum was the best player in that draft.

And then Monday while at summer league in Las Vegas, Brett Brown spoke about his confidence in Fultz. From Sports Illustrated:

"I have tremendous optimism and confidence that he's going to have a hell of a year next year," Brown told a small media contingent within the Thomas & Mack Center here at NBA Summer League on Monday. "I believe that completely, and I'm just really excited to see him with us and to bring him back into our program on a full-time basis."

Which brings us to Tuesday when Hanlen continued his impressive self promotion by sharing footage of Fultz putting in work in a 10-plus minute YouTube video curiously named "Unseen Hours." (You can see them below)

But the footage of Fultz is mostly a big tease. You don't really get a good glimpse of his mechanics. There's much more of him working on his handle.

The real gold in the video is footage of Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum going at it 1-on-1. Embiid is a beast! But Tatum is admittedly amazing as well. What a battle those two have.

"My ball," Embiid says, cause he just won or something. To which Tatum responds in kind, "I beat you in the playoffs."

Touché.

Embiid ends up on the ground too much, per usual, but has fantastic lines like, "That was some MJ sh!t!" after a sweet finish.

"You think you can guard me!?!"

Of course Jojo believes he's the G.O.A.T. and very much enjoys telling people as much.

Enjoy the battle below. It starts around the three-minute mark.