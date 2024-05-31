Enjoy Illinois 300 weekend begins at Ballpark Village with Fan Fest

MADISON, Il – We are just a couple days away from the Nascar Cup Series, Enjoy Illinois 300 in Madison, Illinois.

The fun, though, starts well before the race.

It’s a weekend-long event of entertainment that kicks off in downtown St. Louis in just a few hours.

While most of us may be counting down to the race on Sunday, there’s a ton to keep fans busy. The weekend is full of live music, live wrestling and opportunities for fans to see drivers and get a chance to ride bikes on the racetrack.

All that fun is kicking off in just a few hours at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.

The Fan Fest starts at 11 a.m. local time, where fans not only can see drivers but also participate in giveaways, games and the see the hauler parade, which will pass by around 11:30 a.m.

Then, a few hours later, it’s the fan track walk, and later tonight, it’s the glow-roll pedal party at 7:30 p.m. where fans can ride their bikes on the track.

There’s a campground concert at 9 p.m. for fans camping outside the track, but the real fun starts tomorrow morning with music all day long through the Confluence Music Festival.

“It’s more than just a race, we have the Confluence Music Festival that coincides and adds more to the festival atmosphere, that’s courtesy of Dave Stewart, the founder of World Wide Technology and the Stewart family foundation. So they brought together some incredible music acts from all over the area, from national and local talent,” said Chris Blair, Executive Vice President and General Manager of World Wide Technology.

The ticket to the race is also the ticket to the concert, and there are some big headliners for the festival, with Ludacris, T-Pain, and Riley Green set to take the stage.

Including Adam Wainwright, an 18-year Cardinals veteran and musician, in case you did not know, he performed the national anthem at the Cardinals opening day last year.

