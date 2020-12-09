Enjoy this awesome back-and-forth between Chase Young and Ben Roethlisberger

Enjoy this awesome exchange between Chase Young and Big Ben originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

During the Washington Football Team's upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, there was one play when Chase Young had the chance to unleash a big hit on Ben Roethlisberger.

However, the rookie opted to give Big Ben a half-hearted shove instead. Why?

"I didn't hit you because I love you!" Young half-jokingly told Roethlisberger.

Steelers mic’d Up. Chase Young told Ben Roethlisberger he didn’t hit him because he loves him. 😂 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/6UDAVuPvAl — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) December 8, 2020

Young didn't notch a sack in the matchup, but finished with two tackles, including a touchdown-saving one on the goal line.

The short clip also captured Roethlisberger and Young chatting at other parts of the game, with Big Ben asking why the rookie was dropping back in coverage instead of rushing after him.

Roethlisberger wasn't the only one on Pittsburgh's side that was seen on film showing Young plenty of respect, either.

Before the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told the pass rusher he hopes the Steelers never have a chance to draft a player like Young because you need to "lose 14 or 15 games" the season prior to be in a position to draft a player of his caliber.