Enhanced Games: Lord Coe says athletes would be 'moronic' to take part in event where doping allowed

Former world champion James Magnussen has agreed to come out of retirement to compete in the Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games, a proposed Olympics-style event where doping is allowed, is nonsense, says World Athletics president Lord Coe.

The event, founded by Australian businessman Aron D'Souza in 2023, would not be subject to World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) rules.

D'Souza said athletes set to take part in this summer's Paris Olympics have expressed an interest in competing.

Coe said anyone who does is "moronic" and would face a lengthy ban.

"I can't really get excited about it," Coe said at a news conference before the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, which run from Friday to Sunday.

"There's only one message and that is if anybody is moronic enough to feel that they want to take part in that, and they are from the traditional, philosophical end of our sport, they'll get banned and they'll get banned for a long time."

Earlier this month, former world champion swimmer James Magnussen agreed to come out of retirement to compete in the Enhanced Games and attempt to swim faster than the 50m freestyle record, which was set in 2009, in return for $1m (£792,600).

The event is planned to include athletics, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics and combat sports, though no date or venue has yet been set.

D'Souza said athletes who have contacted him are keen to "make some real money" during non-Olympic years.

Wada has called the Enhanced Games "a dangerous and irresponsible concept".

"I'm sure there are crazy things happening in other sectors, we occasionally get them," added Coe.

"I really don't get sleepless nights over it. It's not going to be a page turner, is it?"

In response to Coe's comments, D'Souza said: "The Enhanced Games will allow both natural and enhanced athletes to compete side by side - with no requirement for anyone to be enhanced.

"We have been clear about this from the outset, and I can assure Lord Coe that there will be nothing 'moronic' about our athletes."