English and Turkish clubs make contact with Marseille over Samuel Gigot

According to La Provence, Samuel Gigot’s (30) time at Olympique de Marseille could be coming to an amicable end, with the central defender about to enter the final year of his contract in the south, and the club in need of sales to fund their new project.

Marseille reportedly want to reduce their wage bill while also bringing in recruits that would better help the club realise the tactical ambitions of their soon-to-be-announced manager: Roberto De Zerbi

It is a situation that has not gone unnoticed in Turkey and England with multiple clubs thought to have made contact with Marseille over Gigot, with Trabzonspor thought to be looking at the centre-back.

Marseille are willing to part with Samuel Gigot for the right price

With this in mind, the Marseille-based outlet suggests that Les Phocéens would be happy to sell their vice-captain this summer if the right offer comes in, while they also write that Gigot has allegedly told those closest to him that he could be leaving by the end of the month.

