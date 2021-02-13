English soccer at breaking point over abuse on social media

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROB HARRIS
·5 min read
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 file photo, Aadetailed view of the "No room for racism" badge on the shirt of Newcastle United's Callum Wilson during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Brighton at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England. The leaders of English soccer have asked the heads of Facebook and Instagram to show “basic human decency” by taking more robust action to eradicate racism and for users’ identities to be verified. There has been growing outrage that players from the Premier League to the Women’s Super League have been targeted with abuse on Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram. (Alex Pantling /Pool via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Death threats. Racist abuse. Sexist slurs. And social media accounts allowed to stay active even after hurling bile.

English football has reached breaking point with players, coaches, referees and officials aghast at the ongoing proliferation of hate aimed at them on Instagram and Twitter.

A week that began with the Premier League's most-high profile referee reporting threats of physical harm to police then saw more Black players targeted by racist users, and a pledge by Instagram to clamp down on hate undercut by leniency shown toward abusers.

It's why English football leaders have taken their concerns to the top of the social media giants, uniting for an unprecedented joint letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter counterpart Jack Dorsey that demands the platforms stop being “havens for abuse" by taking tougher action to eradicate the viciousness.

“Your inaction has created the belief in the minds of the anonymous perpetrators that they are beyond reach,” read the letter whose signatories include officials from the English Football Association, the Premier League, Women's Super League and the organizations representing players, managers and referees.

One of world football's leading anti-discrimination officials believes it could be time to log off until meaningful action is taken.

“What they probably need to do now is to have their own boycott,” said Piara Powar, executive director of the FARE network. "Can you imagine if Premier League clubs, even symbolically for one day this year called for a boycott of social media use by their fans, didn’t post anything for a day, and then kept doing that until the platforms showed some serious intent?

“Because there’s no question, although the issues in football are probably a scratch on the back of what Facebook is facing globally, if the level of engagement that football brings ... they just wouldn’t want to lose that.”

But the platforms that allow clubs and players to engage with fans — and monetize sponsorships — can also be used as a force for good.

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford showed just that by using Twitter in particular in the last year to campaign against child poverty. He utilized his ever-growing following of more than four million to pressure the government into providing free school meals during the pandemic.

“It wasn’t here 10-15 years ago and we’re privileged to have it, to connect with people all over the world with different cultures and religions,” Rashford told broadcaster Sky Sports. “To see people use it in a negative way is stupid. Hopefully they can sort out that."

Rashford knows how disturbing the platforms can be as he was targeted with racist messages along with United teammates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial after a defeat to Sheffield United last month.

Rashford wants racist users “deleted straight away." Facebook, which owns Instagram, this week pledged to disable accounts that send abusive direct messages as part of a push to show it would act on racism. But it became clearer when pressed on the policy that only a repeated number of unspecified racist messages would see a user banned.

“That isn’t really a position that’s acceptable to many people,” Powar said.

Instagram's lack of zero tolerance approach meant the account that racially abused Swansea player Yan Dhanda after an FA Cup loss to Manchester City on Wednesday will remain active, with only some messaging functions disabled for an unspecified period of time.

“We think it’s important people have the opportunity to learn from their mistakes," said a statement from Facebook owner Instagram. "If they continue to break our rules this account will be removed.”

The police appear more determined to intervene and prosecute offenders who have used social media to spread hatred. The government is also introducing legislation — the online safety bill — that could see social media companies fined for failing to protect their users.

The letter from the English football authorities to Dorsey and Zuckerberg asked for an improved verification process that ensures users provide accurate identification information and are barred from registering with a new account if banned. The need to submit identification documentation has been cautioned against by those highlighting how anonymity on the platforms can assist engagement by victims of domestic abuse, whistleblowers and those trying to communicate from danger zones.

Social media can still do more to detect abuse on their services.

“The failure to take down and challenge the worst type sort of racism, sexism we’ve seen has really left them untouched,” said Powar, whose FARE network investigates discrimination in football for governing bodies. “They just don’t seem to see it as a priority because there’s no question that they have the technical capability."

Even staying off the sites yourself isn't enough to escape being targeted with threats of violence, as managers and referees have discovered.

Referee Mike Dean contacted the police after receiving death threats through family accounts after sending players off in matches last week.

“Online abuse is unacceptable in any walk of life,” said Mike Riley, a former Premier League referee who is general manager of England’s refereeing body, "and more needs to be done to tackle the problem.”

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has been alarmed by the menacing messages aimed at him via the account of son Alex, a former Hull and Ipswich defender.

“It’s really horrible stuff," Bruce said. “Things like someone saying they hope I die of COVID."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta still has accounts but doesn't log in himself anymore because of the vitriol.

“I prefer not to read because it would affect me personally much more the moment somebody wants to touch my family,” Arteta said. “The club was aware of it and we tried to do something about it and ... can we do something about it? That’s what I am pushing for.”

It's why players still take a knee before kickoff, as they have done since June as part of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

“This is us taking a stand against racism," said Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor, who is trying to encourage more fellow British Asians into the sport. “I don’t think we’ll ever fully eradicate it, but we’re now trying to create a society which calls people out on it.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams started laughing in disbelief before the end of a rollercoaster point in her latest Australian Open match

    Watch as Serena Williams laughs through a wild Australian Open point that had her running all over the court and hitting shots over her shoulder.

  • 7 NFL teams that make sense for former Texans DE J.J. Watt

    DE J.J. Watt will be looking for a new team after the Houston Texans released him. Here are seven teams that make sense.

  • 5 possible destinations for where J.J. Watt could sign

    There will be more teams interested, but here are five we think could be players for Watt this offseason.

  • Tom Brady Doesn't Only Collect Super Bowl Rings, Check Out His Car Collection

    The football GOAT has a car collection as impressive as his skills on the field!

  • Urban Meyer gets a quick lesson about life in the NFL

    Urban Meyer is getting a quick taste of what Nick Saban experienced. Successful college football coaches become, as a practical matter, the emperors of the towns in which they live and work. They can do pretty much whatever they want, hire whoever they want, say whatever they want to justify whatever bad decisions they make, [more]

  • Phil Mickelson, John Daly highlight notable PGA Tour players to miss the cut at 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler highlight the list of notable PGA Tour players to miss the cut at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry’s ridiculous underhand trick shot after final buzzer vs. Magic

    Following Steph Curry's ridiculous underhand trick shot after the final buzzer against the Magic, the NBA Twitter community exploded.

  • Report: Tom Brady’s left knee surgery “more than just a little clean-up”

    Officially, 43-year-old Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had not a single injury at any point in his 21st NFL season. Unofficially, his left knee is messed up. Coach Bruce Arians said that Brady needs minor surgery on his left knee. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that the procedure is “more than just a little [more]

  • Eagles assistant coach Jay Valai who just arrived is already leaving

    Jay Valai was announced as a member of the Eagles' staff but a day later he's reportedly already leaving. By Reuben Frank

  • NASCAR start time: What time does the Daytona 500 start?

    Alex Bowman will lead the field to green in this weekend's NASCAR Cup season-opening Daytona 500. Here's how and when you can watch the race

  • 3 things the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey could mean for the Steelers

    Steelers legend Maurkice Pouncey is retiring and it could have a huge ripple effect on the team.

  • Why the Eagles are heading down a scary path

    The Eagles appear ready to trade Carson Wentz, which means they might be going down a scary path. By Reuben Frank

  • Oregon starting QB Tyler Shough to transfer

    Shough started all seven of Oregon's games in 2020.

  • Daytona Truck Series race results, points standings

    Results from a wild Friday night season opener for the Camping World Truck Series at Daytona.

  • Analysis: Texans self-destructing with each bad move

    J.J. Watt is gone from the Houston Texans, and Deshaun Watson wants out, too. The Texans have been making plenty of headlines this offseason. Watt was released on Friday, ending the tenure of the face of the franchise, and things could get even worse in Houston with a possible standoff looming with the star quarterback.

  • Ex-Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle resigns from Jaguars job after outcry over hiring

    The embattled coach's NFL tenure lasted one day.

  • Wilson to the Raiders? Watson to the Jets? NFL quarterback trade possibilities

    The coming months could involve a flurry of trades for some of the biggest names in pro football. Here’s a rundown of some of the most intriguing deals Deshaun Watson and Sam Darnold could both be on the move this off-season. Photograph: Steven Ryan/Getty Images Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles Age: 28. Career touchdowns: 113. Career interceptions: 50. Career passer rating: 89.2 Why the Eagles could trade him: Wentz was the NFL’s worst quarterback in 2020 in a host of categories. He led the league in interceptions (15) and sacks (50) despite playing in only 12 games, while finishing 33rd in yards per attempt (6.0) and 34th in both passer rating (72.8) and completion percentage (57.4%). Why the Eagles could keep him: He was the runaway Most Valuable Player during the 2017 season until going down with a season-ending knee injury in a December game against the Rams. That wasn’t that long ago. Philadelphia believed in him enough to sign him to a four-year, $128m extension in July 2019. Even if they trade Wentz before his roster bonus activates on 19 March, the Eagles would take on a crippling $33.8m in dead cap hit. Possible destinations: It looks to be a two-horse race between the Colts and the Bears. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator during Wentz’s best season and needs a quarterback after Philip Rivers retired. Chicago are also in the QB market after making the playoffs despite a weakness at the position. Likelihood of trade: 9/10. Both Wentz and the Eagles have given every indication they’re ready to part ways. The Colts appear to be the clubhouse leaders, but they’re less inclined to overpay than the Bears. Sam Darnold, New York Jets Age: 23. Career touchdowns: 45. Career interceptions: 39. Career passer rating: 78.6 Why the Jets could trade him: Darnold was selected with the No 3 pick in the 2018 draft as the quarterback who was going to turn around the franchise and … he has not turned around the franchise. There is little sign he is improving (he finished 33rd out of the league’s 33 qualified quarterbacks in ESPN’s QBR rankings for the 2020 season) but he has enough raw talent that a quarterback needy team may snap him up. The Jets also have the No 2 overall selection in this year’s draft so can quickly find a replacement. Why the Jets could keep him: Darnold is still only 23 – younger than last year’s No1 overall pick, Joe Burrow – and clearly has the talent to be a good starting quarterback. It’s also harsh to pin the blame on Darnold for the Jets’ failings since he arrived – he’s been given few weapons at receiver and his offensive line has often appeared to consist of Mekhi Becton and some guys (the now fired) Adam Gase once met in a bar. Sure, the Jets could replace Darnold with Justin Fields or Zach Wilson in the draft, but are they guaranteed to be any better? Possible destinations: The Colts, Bears, Saints and Washington have all been linked with Darnold and the Jets have been taking calls from teams interested in a trade. One intriguing possibility is the 49ers, who may move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, opening the way for Darnold to move back to his native California. Likelihood of trade: 6/10. There is definitely a market for Darnold out there, and the Jets have praised him while stopping short of saying he will be their starter in 2021. It may come down to whether a team offers a first-round pick for him. If that’s the case, the Jets would have three first-round picks this year and two in 2022 – strong foundations to rebuild around a new quarterback. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson is unhappy with his offensive line but is unlikely to leave Seattle. Photograph: Elaine Thompson/AP Age: 32. Career touchdowns: 267. Career interceptions: 81. Career passer rating: 101.7 Why the Seahawks could trade him: The Seahawks management are reportedly unhappy that Wilson has been telling any reporter willing to listen that he is unhappy at the number of hits he has taken down the years behind the team’s consistently dodgy offensive line. He also told Dan Patrick that he was unsure whether he was available for a trade or not, hardly what you expect to hear from a franchise quarterback. Why the Seahawks could keep him: Wilson is a wildly popular future hall of famer whose favourite pastime is helping kids out of poverty. Possible destinations: The betting favourite for Wilson’s service is particularly tasty: the Seahawks’ erstwhile NFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Having one of the league’s quarterbacks leading the team would be a big pull when fans are finally admitted into the Raiders’ new stadium, and there have been rumours that Derek Carr is on his way out. The Cowboys, who still haven’t decided Dak Prescott’s future, are another possibility. Likelihood of trade: 2/10. Wilson being a wildly popular future hall of famer whose favourite pastime is helping kids out of poverty. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers Age: 29. Career touchdowns: 51. Career interceptions: 26. Career passer rating: 98.9 Why the 49ers could trade him: The 49ers, mainly due to a War and Peace-length injury list in 2020, have the No 12 pick in this year’s draft. While Garoppolo is a solid quarterback, he’s more in the “won’t lose you games” category than someone whose genius will propel the Niners to the Super Bowl. He’s due to make $26.6m in 2021: would San Francisco be better off trading him, drafting a cheaper young quarterback and riding to the Super Bowl with their excellent supporting cast? Why the 49ers could keep him: Garoppolo is often derided for being paid millions of dollars to hand off the ball to the Niners’ running backs. But a year ago, he was a quarter away from outplaying Patrick Mahomes to clinch San Francisco a Super Bowl, and – beyond Trevor Lawrence – there are no sure things among the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. Possible destinations: The most interesting option is a return to the New England Patriots. After Cam Newton and Tom Brady, the Pats would be able to continue their run of very handsome starting quarterbacks and Bill Belichick was a fan of Garoppolo during his time as Brady’s back-up. Newton failed to convince he is a long-term option for the Patriots last season, so Belichick may go back to a known quantity in Garoppolo. Likelihood of trade: 4/10. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have both said they expect Garoppolo to be the starting quarterback in 2021. They also had the chance to get involved in the chase for Matthew Stafford but were content for the Rams to make a trade with the Lions. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans Age: 25. Career touchdowns: 104. Career interceptions: 36. Career passer rating: 104.5 Why the Texans could trade him: For some reason, Watson wants out of a franchise with a history of trading away stars for a pittance, making nepotistic hiring decisions, angering its players and failing to listen to the most talented quarterback in team history. That means the face of the franchise is a very unhappy one, which could make the team even more dysfunctional than it already is for years to come. Watson is a ludicrously talented quarterback, who can throw make every throw in the book and pull off stunning plays with his legs. There are teams who would be happy to part with a hefty package of draft picks for him, allowing Houston to start afresh after the disastrous Bill O’Brien era and rebuild towards competence. Why the Texans could keep him: Watson may be unhappy, but the Texans have him under contract and are under no obligation to trade him. And why would they? He’s the best player in team history and the draft prospects they can pick up in return are just that – prospects. Once the poison of the last few months fades a little, Watson may decide he can move forward in a city where he is a hero. After all, it’s not like Houston has recent history of losing its biggest stars? Right? Possible destinations: The Dolphins and Jets are the two teams that come up most. Both have draft capital, cap room to accommodate Watson’s salary and young quarterbacks who could either head to Houston as part of the trade or be traded themselves in order to acquire more picks to send to the Texans. Watson is reported to be open to both teams – the Dolphins have a good young core and a great coach in Brian Flores, while New York is the biggest (and most corrosive) market in US sports. Of course, Watson has power in this move too, a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he can veto any deal if he doesn’t like the look of the team he’s heading to. Likelihood of trade: 6/10. Tough to call. Watson wants out, but the Texans are reportedly telling interested teams that they will not trade their quarterback. Of course, they would say that if they want to get a high a price as possible for someone who could still be one of the best players in the league in another 15 years. So much depends on how much others teams are willing to pay, and how well the Texans can placate Watson. Houston don’t seem to be doing too well on the latter, firing popular backroom staff and hiring a new head coach, David Culley, who hasn’t changed Watson’s mind on his future with the team.

  • Injured Djokovic's Australian Open record bid hangs in balance

    The Australian Open rolls on amid a Melbourne lockdown, but the tournament risks losing its greatest champion in the first week as fans wait to hear if Novak Djokovic will be fit to play on Sunday. Djokovic suffered a muscle tear in his third-round, five-set epic against Taylor Fritz, and the world number one skipped practice on Saturday in a bid to recover in time to resume his quest for a record-extending ninth title at Melbourne Park. Withdrawing from the tournament would be devastating for the defending champion who has won 17 Grand Slams in all, especially after his fourth-round disqualification in the U.S. Open last year when he accidentally hit a ball at a line judge.

  • Observations from Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day: QB shines in front of Urban Meyer

    The Clemson star and likely No. 1 overall pick worked out Friday morning. Here are some takeaways.

  • Lakers-Grizzlies recap: LeBron James down epic finishing dunk in win

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James delivered another awesome moment for his MVP candidacy with his play in Friday night's win.