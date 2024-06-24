English-qualified fly-half who led Glasgow to URC glory targeted by Premiership clubs

Tom Jordan has played a key role in Glasgow's extraordinary resurgence - Getty Images/Fred Palmer

Tom Jordan, the fly-half who led Glasgow to a remarkable United Rugby Championship victory on Saturday, is being courted by a number of Premiership clubs ahead of the 2025-26 season – and Telegraph Sport can reveal that the playmaker is English-qualified.

Jordan, who started at No 10 as Glasgow secured their first domestic trophy since 2015 with victory over the Bulls in Pretoria, is eligible for New Zealand via birth, Scotland on residency and England thanks to his grandmother, who was born in Blackpool.

As yet uncapped, the 25-year-old has attracted interest from several Premiership clubs, with Gloucester and Sale Sharks among others understood to have expressed initial interest in the playmaker. Jordan is contracted with Glasgow for next season, as the Warriors defend their URC title, but is assessing his options for the following campaign.

Telegraph Sport understands that Saracens explored the possibility of bringing in Jordan as a replacement for outgoing captain Owen Farrell, but the 25-year-old’s contractual situation, coupled with the availability of Fergus Burke – another English-qualified New Zealander who started at fly-half in the Barbarians’ victory over Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday – meant that the Warrior will remain at Glasgow for the forthcoming season.

Jordan has played a central role in Glasgow’s phenomenal resurgence under head coach Franco Smith, appearing in every URC match this season and starting the quarter-final, semi-final and final victories. He was born in Auckland and played for Hamilton Old Boys in New Zealand before moving to Ayrshire Bulls in Scotland, signing with Glasgow in late 2021 and making his professional debut in 2022.

The Warriors lifted the URC trophy at a sold-out Loftus Versfeld on Saturday after overturning a 13-point deficit at altitude. Scott Cummings, George Turner and Huw Jones all crossed as part of a barnstorming comeback which delivered a first victory for Glasgow on South African soil in six years.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.