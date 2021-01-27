English Premier League upset: Sheffield United's win over Manchester United pays off big for bettors

Hopefully, English Premier League bettors paid no mind to the standings before betting on Wednesday afternoon.

Manchester United was in second place in the EPL, and a win over Sheffield United would have put them in first. That shouldn’t have been hard, considering Sheffield was 20th of 20 EPL teams. Sheffield had one win all season. The odds reflected the mismatch.

At BetMGM, Man United was a -375 favorite. Sheffield United was +950 to win. Some books had it higher than that.

For anyone brave enough to take Sheffield to win their second match over Manchester United, it paid off well.

Sheffield United gets enormous upset

Sheffield scored first and led 1-0 at halftime. When Manchester United tied it in the second half, it seemed likely they would get at least a draw.

But Oliver Burke scored in the 74th minute to give Sheffield a 2-1 lead and that held up. It was a shocking outcome.

It was Sheffield’s first win against Manchester since 1993. To win at Old Trafford, the streak dated back even longer than that.

Losing to the last-place team could haunt Manchester United in the championship race. It was Man United’s first EPL loss since Nov. 1. They were unbeaten in 13 straight matches before Wednesday.

Anyone who had faith in Sheffield United on Wednesday and placed a bet on them was rewarded.

Sheffield United's Oliver Burke, left, scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United. (AP Photo/Tim Keeton,Pool)

