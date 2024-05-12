English Premier League teams to play at Everbank Stadium for Stateside Cup this summer

International event agency Elite Promotions Group announced that English Premier League teams Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C., more widely known as just Wolves, and West Ham United F.C. will compete in Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium on July 27 at 7 p.m.

The match is part of The Stateside Cup, a 3-city tournament to be played over one week, July 27 through Aug. 3.

The Stateside Cup will also feature Crystal Palace F.C. in matches that will take place in Annapolis, Maryland (July 31) and Tampa, Florida (August 3). The inaugural Stateside Cup trophy will be awarded to the top-performing team.

“We are proud to bring these 3 historic Premier League teams to the U.S. for The Stateside Cup,” Elite Promotions Cofounder Raymond Farrelly said. “This will be a true tournament, with a winner crowned following the 3-game series so competition will be fierce. We know that Jacksonville, Annapolis and Tampa are strong markets for soccer, and we’re looking forward to showcasing some of the world’s best talent in these three games.”

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now for team supporter groups, and tickets will be available to the general public on Monday starting at 10 a.m.

Each team will have designated fan areas in addition to general seating. Wolves supporters will have Sections 122, 123 and 124, and West Ham United supporters will have Sections 147, 148 and 149.

Limited tickets are available for as low as $35, and limited premium seating is available. Previous years have sold out quickly, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible. Tickets can be purchased through StatesideCup.com.

Wolves have competed in the U.S. on several occasions. However, their most impactful trip to the States was in the summer of 1967 as part of the first major U.S. soccer league, helping to launch the U.S. soccer boom. In the form of a slightly altered roster known as the Los Angeles Wolves, they won the United Soccer Association’s championship over 11 other global teams.

“Here at Wolves, we have a proud and long-standing connection with the States, having played such a significant role in the first professional league back in 1967 as the LA Wolves,” Wolves General Manager for Marketing and Commercial Growth Russell Jones said. “We have a large following in America, and in recent years, we’ve connected with fans at MLS NEXT Pro in Salt Lake City in 2022, the TST tournament in North Carolina last summer and the various Premier League Mornings Live events, which most recently took place in Nashville. Bringing the first team to the U.S. is a major next step, and we are looking forward to working with our U.S.-based supporter clubs to put on a series of events for existing and new fans traveling to the games. Aside from the opportunity to grow the club’s fan base, the tour will also provide a number of exciting exposure opportunities for club partners looking to grow their brands in the U.S.”

Three-time winners of the FA Cup and last season’s UEFA Europa Conference League champions, West Ham United last traveled to the United States as a full squad for summer friendlies in 2016. One of the fastest-growing brands in world football, West Ham is the most followed and fastest-growing team outside the Top 6 in the Premier League.

“We’re really excited to be heading stateside this summer for our pre-season tour,” West Ham United Chief Commercial Officer Nathan Thompson said. “The U.S. market is key for West Ham United, and the club’s presence, fan base and status continues to grow significantly in the States. We can’t wait to play the matches and deliver unique experiences and opportunities for our fans in America.”

“Jacksonville prides itself on consistently bringing large, popular sports tourism events to our city,” said Visit Jacksonville President and CEO Michael Corrigan. “Having some of the world’s best soccer players competing at the home of the Jaguars, EverBank Stadium, is a great opportunity to showcase our beautiful city to sports fans from around the southeast and beyond.”

For complete details, visit StatesideCup.com.

