English para-cyclist Sophie Unwin fined over bronze medal U-turn protest - AP

Para-cyclist Sophie Unwin and her pilot Georgia Holt have been fined 200 Swiss francs (£173) each for protesting the decision not to award them a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in the Tandem B sprint on Friday.

Unwin and Holt finished third in the ‘bronze final’ and were initially listed as bronze medal winners in both the official results sheets and on the official Commonwealth Games website medal table.

However, after being interviewed by the BBC they were then told that due to the fact that there had been a late withdrawal in the event, reducing the number of teams from five to four, the rules stated that only gold and silver medals could be awarded.

The English pair were visibly distraught. They initially protested by trying to pose behind the podium during the ceremony while draped in the England flag, but were moved on by security officials.

They then borrowed bronze medals from England team-mates Laura Kenny and Josie Knight - who had just finished third in the women’s team pursuit - and posed for photographs on the podium after the ceremony finished. The crowd inside the velodrome applauded them.

The English pair were initially delighted after crossing the line in the 'bronze medal' race - GETTY IMAGES

Sophie Unwin (right) and Georgia Holt stood on the podium wearing their team-mates' bronze medals - PA

Cycling’s world governing body the UCI said the fine, which was also issued to England's cycling team manager Keith Reynolds, was for "failure to respect the instructions of the commissaire/organiser".

It is understood Team England is discussing the chain of events with the Commonwealth Games Federation and want the medal decision overturned.

It is also understood the issue was an agenda item at a CGF Board meeting on Saturday.

A CGF spokesperson said: "In the small number of cases where there are fewer than five entries in a Commonwealth Games event, the CGF applies a medal allocation policy to maintain the integrity of competition.

"The policy - which was published in January this year - states that only gold and silver medals are awarded where there are only four contestants; and only gold medals where there are only three or two contestants.

"Unfortunately, while the athletes in the women's tandem B sprint event were informed of this before the race, the scoreboard and results sheet incorrectly indicated that it was a bronze medal race. We apologise to the athletes involved for the inadvertent distress this has caused."

Unwin, 28, won Paralympic road race silver and individual pursuit bronze in Tokyo last summer.