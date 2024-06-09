English media called out for targeting Bukao Saka after England loss

Following England’s unexpected 0-1 loss to Iceland in a friendly, the English media have once again come under fire for their treatment of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

Despite his limited involvement in the match, Saka’s image was used prominently in many publications, sparking accusations of scapegoating and racial bias. Prominent figures like Lewis Hamilton and Ian Wright have spoken out in defence of the young star, calling for an end to the unfair coverage.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 07: Bukayo Saka of England during the international friendly match between England and Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Following England‘s recent 0-1 friendly loss to Iceland, the English media have once again targeted Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka. Despite only coming on as a substitute in the 65th minute with England already losing, Saka‘s image was splashed across the front pages of major outlets like The Sun Sport, BBC Sport, The Telegraph Football, and The Daily Star Sport.

This isn’t the first time Saka has been singled out. After his missed penalty in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, he faced a barrage of racist abuse. Now, it seems the media is fuelling the narrative again, with many fans accusing them of scapegoating.

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, criticised the English media for “systematically denigrating black players” and called for an end to the “constant scapegoating.”

“We must hold to account the English media who systematically denigrate black players,” Hamilton said. “The constant scapegoating of black players must end. This endemic racial discrimination has no place in football, but countless media outlets suggest otherwise.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright also voiced his support for Saka, urging fans to rally behind the young player and offer “love and support throughout the tournament.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 07: Bukayo Saka of England attempts to keep the ball in play during the international friendly match between England and Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“Now more than ever let’s get behind & support these young people,” Wrighty tweeted. “We can all see what’s happening & who’s being set up to be the face of defeat. We are going to be gas lit with explanations & justifications, but those deciding who goes on the back pages know what they’re doing. Let’s keep our energy focused on giving these players pure love & support throughout the tournament.”