English giants place an offer for Ferran Torres

We have just over two weeks until the summer transfer window officially opens, however, there has already been a lot of activity, with rumours coming out left right and centre.

Barcelona seem to be the focus of a lot of these rumours, and this time is no different, with an offer received for their 24-year-old Ferran Torres.

As per Marca, the club in question is Newcastle United, who have offered €15 million plus €5 million in possible add-ons for the young winger.

This is some way short of the €30 million valuation placed on the player by Transfermarkt, and even further short of the approximately €55 million for which he made the move from Manchester City in 2021.

Given Torres’ history of having played for Manchester City, he would possibly not need too much acclimatisation to make a return to the Premier League work.

However given that his contract is due to run until 2027, it is unlikely this initial offer from Newcastle will be sufficient for a move to happen.

Torres will also be hoping to put on a good showing for Spain at Euro 2024, which would likely increase his profile and his value even further.

El Barça ha recibido esta oferta por Ferran Torres.



¿Venderías? https://t.co/SLPv0wTwhQ #Fichajes — FichajesMARCA (@Marcatransfer) June 12, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie