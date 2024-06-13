England's Woakes to play first game since February

England all-rounder Chris Woakes is set to play his first senior game since February after taking time off following the death of his father.

The 35-year-old had a run-out with Warwickshire's second XI on Tuesday, taking 1-21 in a T20 match against Gloucestershire.

He is now set to play for Birmingham Bears in their T20 Blast game against Yorkshire Vikings at Edgbaston on Friday.

"Chris is light on cricket but his body's good, he bowled nicely in the seconds this week, and he wants to get back playing," coach Mark Robinson said.

"He's gone through a tough time with the loss of his dad; it's right that he's taken some time away."

The Bears, winners of the Blast in 2014, are sixth in North Group with two wins from their four games so far.

Woakes - who has played more than 200 games for England in all formats - has replaced Aamer Jamal in the Bears squad to face second-placed Yorkshire, who are likely to have Joe Root in their side.

"T20 cricket is a volatile beast. You have to keep calm keep, maintain belief and work on things that give you the best chance of long-term success," added Robinson.

"We’ve won two, lost two. There’s a whole campaign to develop."