Scotland's Corsie says 'outrageous' to question integrity in England clash

England boss Sarina Wiegman (JUSTIN TALLIS)

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie said any questioning of her team's integrity when England visit Hampden Park on Tuesday in the Women's Nations League is "outrageous".

Pedro Martinez Losa's side are already relegated from League A1 ahead of their final fixture in the inaugural competition.

England are the nominated side to qualify on behalf of Great Britain for the Olympics and they need to beat Scotland in Glasgow for Team GB to have any chance of going to Paris next year.

The Lionesses are behind group leaders Netherlands, who play Belgium in their final game, on goal difference. The Dutch boast a goal difference of +4 while England's is +1.

England need to win the section and reach the final, or finish third if Olympic hosts France get to the final, if Team GB are to make the Games.

Sarina Wiegman's European champions may need a high-scoring win in Scotland to keep their hopes alive.

With England success the only way Scottish players will be able to play at the Olympics, Netherlands boss Andries Jonker described the situation as "strange".

But Corsie said on Monday Scotland were motivated by playing for their country.

"A lot of people outside have spoken about it, and truthfully I think it is so disrespectful," she said.

"To have played for my country for as many years as I have, to know the girls that sit in there, the ones that want to be here, the ones who can't be here through injury, I think it is absolutely outrageous to question anyone's integrity and I think it is a huge insult to us."

Martinez Losa also said he did not feel happy that his players' integrity was being questioned.

"Scotland is a wonderful country, with wonderful people, they are very passionate about everything and nobody for one second should question the integrity of the players and how much they want to represent their nation," he said.

Wiegman said earlier on Monday there was "no way" Scotland were going to "give away" the game.

She told a press conference she understood the conversation around the match but expected Scotland to give their all.

"If you have seen our group, seen Scotland and know the history of Scotland and England, then there's no way that they are going to give away this game," she said.

"They really want to beat England and we want to beat them, of course.

"There's such a rivalry that that is absolutely not going to be the case. We saw it when we played in England (a 2-1 win for England in September)."

jw/iwd