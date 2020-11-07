England's Watson to miss start of Autumn Nations Cup

England's Anthony Watson (centre) will miss the start of the Autumn Nations Cup due to an ankle injury

Anthony Watson has been ruled out of England's Autumn Nations Cup opener against Georgia next weekend because of an ankle injury.

Watson started the 34-5 victory over Italy that clinched the Six Nations title a week ago but the Lions back has been left out of a 36-man training squad to undergo treatment with his club Bath.

Jack Singleton has also returned to Gloucester for treatment on a hamstring injury, while George Ford and Mark Wilson will continue their rehabilitation programmes at England's Teddington training base.

Billy Vunipola will join up with the squad on Sunday after the birth of his son earlier this week.

Fresh from their Six Nations success, Eddie Jones's men will face Georgia, Ireland and Wales over the next month before a playoff against one of France, Fiji, Scotland or Italy in the inaugural eight-team tournament.

kca/bsp



