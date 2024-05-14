England's Vunipola to leave Saracens

Billy Vunipola joined Saracens as a 20-year-old [Getty Images]

England international Billy Vunipola will leave Saracens at the end of the season after 11 years at the club.

Vunipola, 31, has made 194 appearances and won the five Premiership titles and three European titles during his time at Sarries. He is regarded as one of their greatest ever players.

Confirming his departure, the club announced that the number eight is leaving "for a new challenge".

"It's been a honour to represent the people and this great club, through the highs and lows I've enjoyed it all. I will treasure my time here for the rest of my life," Vunipola said.

Vunipola was recently issued with a formal warning by the Rugby Football Union and warned by his club after being arrested in Majorca last month.

Born in Australia, he qualified to play for England on residency grounds and has been capped 75 times, winning three Six Nations titles as well as the 2016 Grand Slam. He was nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year award that year.

He was part of the England side which reached the 2019 World Cup final and last year's semi-final, losing to South Africa on both occasions.