🎥 New England's two teen sensations latest to score MLS bangers 🚀

Two teenage sensations helped New England Revolution hold a 3-1 lead over the Vancouver Whitecaps at halftime on Saturday.





It took Noel Buck only seven minutes to break the deadlock when the 19-year-old closed down on a loose ball from range.

His shot was always rising and could have easily blasted over the bar, but instead, it hit the top left corner. Goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka could never get to it.

Noel Buck take a bow son! Absolute banger top bins 🤯



Then, about half an hour later, another 19-year-old was on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Esmir Bajraktarevic created space on his left foot, and his curling effort deflected in for the team's third.

Can the kids help resurrect New England's season? The fans at Gillette Stadium will sure hope so!