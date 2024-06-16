England's Taylor wins Rome title after fountain wish

Amy Taylor takes home 45,000 euros (£38,000) of prize money [Getty Images]

Ladies Italian Open final result

-10 A Taylor (Eng); -9 M Hernandez (Spa); -7 C Chevalier (Fra), F Fiorellini (Ita), S Tan (Sin); -6 A Fanali (Ita), E Spitz (Aut), K Rudgeley (Aus), D Dagar (Ind), P Babnik (Slo)

Selected others: -4 L Young (Eng), F Parker (Eng); -1 A Hewson (Eng), +1 H Screen (Eng), +2 C Gainer (Eng); +3 T Martin (Eng); +4 R Davies (Eng); +8 G Clews (Eng)

England's Amy Taylor secured her first Ladies European Tour title with a one-shot victory at the Italian Open in Rome - after making a secret wish that she would triumph.

Taylor, 23, led by one on seven under par going into the final day and fended off Spain's Maria Hernandez by firing 69 in the final round.

She started well, making birdies on the third and fourth holes before adding two more on the seventh and eighth. Taylor held a four-shot lead at one stage, but dropped shots meant her lead was then reduced to two.

Birdies at the 14th and 16th meant she could afford the bogey she made at the last, with the win cementing her status on the LET for the next three years.

Taylor said she "couldn't believe" her victory - and suggested she was aided by throwing a coin into the Trevi Fountain in Rome earlier in the week and making a wish.

She told the LET website: "I didn't tell anyone, but it came true! So Rome really is a magical place and I'm so grateful to win here."