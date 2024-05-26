Advertisement

England's second ODI against Pakistan washed out

BBC
·1 min read
The County Ground at Taunton in heavy rain with the covers being brought on
Just 30 minutes play was possible before heavy rain arrived at Taunton [Getty Images]

Second women's one-day international, Taunton

Pakistan 29-0 (6.5 overs): Shamas 18*

England: Did not bat

No result - match abandoned; England lead three-match series 1-0

Scorecard

England's second one-day international against Pakistan at Taunton was abandoned because of rain.

Just 6.5 overs were possible with Pakistan 29-0 when heavy rain forced the players off the field.

The match, which began at 11:00 BST, was eventually called off at 15:10 after persistent heavy downpours left large puddles over the outfield.

Heather Knight's side are 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series after a 37-run win at Derby on Thursday.

The series concludes at Chelmsford on Wednesday.

England won the preceding three-match T20 series 3-0.