England's second ODI against Pakistan washed out
Second women's one-day international, Taunton
Pakistan 29-0 (6.5 overs): Shamas 18*
England: Did not bat
No result - match abandoned; England lead three-match series 1-0
England's second one-day international against Pakistan at Taunton was abandoned because of rain.
Just 6.5 overs were possible with Pakistan 29-0 when heavy rain forced the players off the field.
The match, which began at 11:00 BST, was eventually called off at 15:10 after persistent heavy downpours left large puddles over the outfield.
Heather Knight's side are 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series after a 37-run win at Derby on Thursday.
The series concludes at Chelmsford on Wednesday.
England won the preceding three-match T20 series 3-0.