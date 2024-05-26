England's second ODI against Pakistan washed out

Just 30 minutes play was possible before heavy rain arrived at Taunton [Getty Images]

Second women's one-day international, Taunton

Pakistan 29-0 (6.5 overs): Shamas 18*

England: Did not bat

No result - match abandoned; England lead three-match series 1-0

England's second one-day international against Pakistan at Taunton was abandoned because of rain.

Just 6.5 overs were possible with Pakistan 29-0 when heavy rain forced the players off the field.

The match, which began at 11:00 BST, was eventually called off at 15:10 after persistent heavy downpours left large puddles over the outfield.

Heather Knight's side are 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series after a 37-run win at Derby on Thursday.

The series concludes at Chelmsford on Wednesday.

England won the preceding three-match T20 series 3-0.