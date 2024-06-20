England's Scarratt signs new Loughborough deal

Emily Scarratt was part of England's World Cup winning team of 2014 [Getty Images]

England centre Emily Scarratt has signed a new deal to remain with Premiership Women's side Loughborough Lightning next season.

The 34-year-old, who has earned 111 Red Roses caps, has been with Loughborough since 2019 and has made 40 appearances for the top-flight club.

She missed the start of the 2023-24 season after undergoing neck surgery last year to try to prolong her career.

Scarratt, who has already moved into coaching with Loughborough, returned to action with the Lightning in February and was quickly recalled to the national side for the Six Nations.

"It has been an incredible feeling for me to get back out there on the pitch in the past few months," she told the club website.

"I am really enjoying my rugby again and I hope that is reflected in my performances on the pitch. We are building all the time at Lightning and I am thoroughly enjoying being a part of that process."

Lightning head coach Nathan Smith said he feels "fortunate" to have someone with the "calibre of knowledge" of Scarratt at the club.

"It is a big statement for the club to make to retain someone like Scaz," Smith said.

"She is someone who has no shortage of interest so we are delighted to retain her services.”