England's possible route to Euro 2024 final

Get the brackets out.

No matter how strong England are entering a major tournament, every man and his dog will be fully aware of the Three Lions' route to the final.

Think of all the hours wasted up and down the country in the springs and summers of 2014 and 2016, with folk mapping out England's projected journeys only for Roy Hodgson's dismal outfit to crash out in the group stages and round of 16 respectively.

However, while previous optimism was misguided, English supporters have evidence to support their hopes and dreams heading into Euro 2024. Gareth Southgate's Three Lions have performed well at the past three tournaments dating back to the 2018 World Cup, and they arrive in Germany this summer as one of the justified favourites.

They've been drawn into a group they're very much expected to win, but a second-place or even a third-place finish can't be completely ruled out. There are questions about this England defence, at the end of the day.

Nevertheless, here are England's projected routes to the final depending on where they finish in Group C.

If England win the group

Serbia, Denmark, and Slovenia will all be vying to knock the English off their perch in Group C, and while each of these teams could give the Three Lions a few issues, it'd be a big surprise if Southgate's side don't progress into the knockouts as group winners.

England's reward for a group victory would be a round-of-16 clash against one of three potential third-place finishes. They'll face third from either Group D (France, Netherlands, Austria, Poland), Group E (Belgium, Ukraine, Romania, Slovakia) or Group F (Portugal, Turkey, Czechia, Georgia).

On paper, Austria, Romania and Czechia are England's most likely opponents, but the groups are unlikely to pan out as the majority suspect. Nevertheless, England's first knockout opponent will depend on how many points each third-place team gains. Only the four best-performing third-place teams advance into the round of 16.

If England get the business done there, they'll face the runners-up of Group A or B in the last eight. Dark horses Hungary could be on the table, as could holders Italy or 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia. Spain are also in Group B.

The contest that many are already eyeing up is a semi-final against France. England are likely to face the pre-tournament favourites in the last four assuming France win their group also. Les Bleus may have to get past Belgium to set up a rematch of the 2022 World Cup quarter-final.

Didier Deschamps' side will once again serve as the ultimate litmus test for Southgate's Three Lions. Victory over France and England will back themselves to beat anybody in the final.

If England finish second

This is a scenario England will be keen to avoid. If they finish second in the group, Southgate's side will have to run the gauntlet to reach the final on 14 July.

England would first take on the winners of Group A in the round of 16 - likely to be Germany. Victory over the hosts sets up a quarter-final tie against the winners of Group B or a third-place finisher. You'd have to back the group winner to advance.

While Italy and Croatia will be vying for top spot, Spain are projected to win Group B.

If England bypass the control-obsessed Spaniards, they could meet their Iberian friends in the semi-finals. The Three Lions would likely meet Portugal in the last four down this path if Robert Martinez's side hold their end of the bargain after winning Group F. The Netherlands are another potential opponent just before the final.

If England qualify in third

A third-place finish in Group C is on no-one's agenda, and you'd fear for England if they were to advance into the round of 16 as one of the best-performing third-place finishers.

Teams that finish third will likely need three points and a goal difference no lower than -1 to qualify.

In this nightmarish scenario, England would face either the winners of Group E or F - likely Belgium or Portugal - in the last 16. A poor group stage would leave the Three Lions as considerable underdogs in that tie, but if they prevail, France could await in the quarter-finals.

Their semi-final opponent would depend on which side of the draw they fall. That won't become clear until the end of the group stages.