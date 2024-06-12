England's Margetson agrees new Swansea deal

[Getty Images]

Head of goalkeeping Martyn Margetson has signed a new three-year contract with Swansea City.

The 52-year-old's previous deal with the Championship club was due to expire this summer.

Swansea view Margetson's new contract as a coup given that the Welshman is also part of Gareth Southgate's England backroom team.

Margetson, who has had previous stints as a coach with West Ham United, Cardiff City, Crystal Palace and Everton, will continue to combine his roles with Swansea and England.

He spent five years working for the Football Association of Wales under Gary Speed and then Chris Coleman before making the switch to the Three Lions after Euro 2016.

Margetson was instrumental in the development of Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth during the young Englishman's loan with Swansea last season.

He is in his second spell at Swansea having been on Steve Cooper's staff between 2019 and 2021, returning in the summer of 2023 after Russell Martin and his backroom team left for Southampton.

The Port Talbot native's son, Kit Margetson, is currently part of Swansea's under-18 side.