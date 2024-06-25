📸 England's latest performance is literally putting people to sleep 😴

Gareth Southgate’s England side received have heavy criticism at EURO 2024, with more arriving on Tuesday.

Despite big names Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice all playing against Slovenia, their performances have been dull.

It was so dull that one particular England fan was caught sleeping in the stands.

It's safe to say this England fan didn't enjoy the first-half performance… 😴 pic.twitter.com/M0JRTvacAE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 25, 2024

That very well could be the picture of the tournament!