England's Kildunne wins Player of the Championship

Ellie Kildunne is now bidding to win a spot in Team GB women's sevens team for the Olympics this summer [Getty Images]

England full-back Ellie Kildunne has been named the Women's Six Nations Player of the Championship.

Kildunne was the top try-scorer in the tournament with nine tries in five matches and she also secured three player of the match awards.

England won the Grand Slam for the third successive year and the title for the sixth time in a row.

Kildunne, who also topped the metres carried and line breaks statistics, said: "I am honoured to be named Player of the Championship, but the credit needs to be shared with my team-mates.

"The award is particularly special given it has been decided by the fans. There is a genuine sense that the sky is the limit for the growth of women’s rugby."

Kildunne won 38% of 32,240 votes submitted by fans.

Ireland's Aoife Wafer, France's Romane Menager and Italy's Alyssa d'Inca were also nominated.

Elsewhere, Italy wing D'Inca won Try of the Championship for her score against France.

The Team of the Championship contains nine players from the Red Roses, two Italians, two Frenchwomen and two Irish players.

2024 Team of the Championship: Ellie Kildunne (Eng); Alyssa D'Inca (Ita), Megan Jones (Eng), Beatrice Rigoni (Ita), Abby Dow (Eng): Holly Aitchison (Eng), Natasha Hunt (Eng); Hannah Botterman (Eng), Neve Jones (Ire), Maud Muir (Eng), Manae Feleu (Fra), Zoe Aldcroft (Eng), Aoife Wafer (Ire), Sadia Kabeya (Eng), Romane Menager (Fra).