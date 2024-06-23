England's Jordan takes third hat-trick of 2024 T20 World Cup

Hat-trick hero: England's Chris Jordan celebrates after dismissing USA's Saurabh Netravalkar to complete a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup Super Eights match in Barbados (Chandan Khanna)

Chris Jordan took four wickets in five balls, including the third hat-trick of the 2024 T20 World Cup, as defending champions England dismissed the United States for 115 in a Super Eights match in Barbados on Sunday.

Barbados-born Jordan, recalled by England for this match, finished with remarkable figures of 4-10 in 2.5 overs as he became just the second bowler this tournament to take a hat-trick, with Australia's Pat Cummins achieving the feat against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Non-Test nation United States, one of the surprise packages of the event after defeating Pakistan on their way to the second round, were 115-6 when the 35-year-old Jordan came onto bowl the 19th over.

His first ball of the over saw Corey Anderson hit a fast and low full toss to Harry Brook at long-on as the former New Zealand all-rounder fell for 29.

Two balls later, Jordan clean bowled Ali Khan for a duck, the off-stump knocked out of the ground.

Next ball, new batsman Nosthush Kenjige was plumb lbw, despite a desperate review and Jordan then completed his hat-trick -- and ended the innings -- by bowling Saurabh Netravalkar between bat and pad to remove the tailender's middle stump.

Jordan's hat-trick was the first for England in a men's T20 international, with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Anya Shrubsole both taking three in three for the women's side.

Victory by a significant margin should see England into the last four when Group Two is settled later Sunday after a match in Antigua between West Indies and South Africa, yet to lose in this tournament.

