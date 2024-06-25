England's Earps set to leave Man Utd and join PSG

Mary Earps made her senior England debut in 2017 [Getty Images]

England goalkeeper Mary Earps is set to leave Manchester United and sign for French club Paris St-Germain on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old had been negotiating a potential extension with United but is understood to have decided to join PSG after her contract ends this month.

Earps signed for United from Wolfsburg in 2019, and in February 2021, signed an extension until June 2023 with the option for an extra year.

United will not be in the Champions League next season after finishing fifth in the Women's Super League, 20 points behind champions Chelsea.

Earps kept a clean sheet in the 4-0 win over Tottenham in the women's FA Cup final last month.

United's WSL rivals Arsenal made a world record bid for Earps last September.

Earps was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 in December after her starring role in England's run to their first World Cup final.

She played every minute of England's seven World Cup matches, conceding only four goals and keeping three clean sheets as well as saving a penalty in the final, which England lost 1-0 to Spain.

The Nottingham-born keeper was previously part of England's Euro 2022 triumph, helping the Lionesses win their first major trophy.

