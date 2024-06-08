England's defence in danger after Australia defeat

T20 World Cup, Barbados

Australia 201-7 (20 overs): Warner 39 (16), Marsh 35 (25); Jordan 2-44

England 165-6 (20 overs): Buttler 42 (28); Cummins 2-28

Australia won by 36 runs

Scorecard - Tables

England's T20 World Cup defence is already in danger after a damaging 36-run defeat by Australia in Barbados.

After a roaring start, their old rivals piled up 201-7 before England's batters fell away badly in their pursuit.

Jos Buttler and Phil Salt reached 73-0 but after Salt fell in the eighth over England slipped further and further behind the required rate as wickets tumbled.

They ended on 165-6 with Buttler's 42 their highest score.

In truth the game was won in the first five overs, however.

Travis Head and David Warner flogged England's bowling with a partnership of 70 off 30 balls.

Seven of Australia's 13 sixes were hit in their opening stand, giving them the platform to post the highest score of the World Cup so far.

England now will likely have to win their final two games against Oman and Namibia to have a chance of avoiding the embarrassment of failing to reach the Super 8 phase, and even that may only set up a scenario where they rely on net run-rate to pip Scotland.

England up against it again

After Tuesday’s washout with Scotland, this was supposed to be the day England’s tournament burst into life, putting behind them their struggles in defending their 50-over world title last year.

Instead, as their oldest foes celebrated in the Caribbean sun, they are left with familiar questions to answer.

Australia’s start was even more remarkable given Moeen Ali conceded only three from the first over.

Part-time spinner Will Jacks took the second, despite having only bowled two overs previously in the format for England, and Head slog-swept his first two deliveries for six. England’s gamble of an over cost 22 and from there carnage ensued as Australia targeted a short boundary.

Mark Wood’s first two deliveries were flogged for six by Warner and Australia’s openers put on a fifty stand in 22 deliveries. Three of their sixes were hit out of the ground.

Warner, possibly batting against England for the final time, had his assault stopped by one that kept low from Moeen while Head was bowled by a slower ball from Jofra Archer – the only one of England’s frontline bowlers to avoid serious damage.

There were contributions from Mitchell Marsh with 35, Glenn Maxwell’s 28 and Marcus Stoinis’ 30 as England fought - but the damage was done.

Scotland face Oman on Sunday in Antigua. A victory for the Scots, who could also inflict terminal damage by beating Australia, would pile on the pressure.

England's chase fails to ignite

In contrast to England, Australia were canny with the ball. They did not wobble even when England made a steady start and capitalised when the pitch slowed.

Salt and Buttler only managed one six in the first five overs, a sharp difference to what had come before, and when the imperious Adam Zampa bowled Salt for 37 with his first ball they sensed their moment.

Buttler reverse swept the leg-spinner to backward point as the pressure built with two overs that cost only 10 before Jacks picked out long-off for 10 in the next. Jonny Bairstow struggled throughout his seven-ball 13.

There was a brief flicker of belief among the large England following in the stands when Moeen hit Maxwell for three sixes in the 14th over which cost 20 runs.

He slashed to deep extra cover off Pat Cummins, who led the Australia seamers with a mix of slower balls for figures of 2-28, and England’s race was run.

They now have five days to wait until attempting to belatedly begin their challenge against Oman on Thursday, 13 June.

'Australia were better in all three facets' - what they said

England captain Jos Buttler to BBC Test Match Special: "I thought we were outplayed today by Australia. They played really well in the powerplay and put us under a lot of pressure straight away.

"We know the position we’re in. It’s exactly laid out for us how we need to go about it. We can review this game and move on and plan for the next one."

Australia captain Mitch Marsh: "Very pleased with that effort. I thought our all-round game was outstanding - a good day.

"The opening partnership was the difference in the game. It is all based around our trust in each other. The boys set the tone beautifully.

"We've got an experienced group and they have helped me learn things."

England all-rounder Moeen Ali to BBC TMS: "I just felt that Australia were better than us on the day in all three facets. They were smarter than us with the ball and used the conditions really well.

"We’ve just got to be a bit more precise and when we come on to bowl. You have to get in and bowl your ball straight away and try and make something happen and not hope something will happen. We need to defend when we need to defend and attack when we need to attack."