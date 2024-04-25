England's Cokayne returns for Grand Slam decider

Amy Cokayne scored a try before being sent off in England's victory over Scotland in round three [Getty Images]

Women's Six Nations: France v England

Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux Date: Saturday, 27 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST

Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; text commentary, highlights and report on BBC Sport website and app.

England make two injury-enforced changes to face France in their Grand Slam decider on Saturday in Bordeaux.

Hooker Amy Cokayne returns to the starting line-up from suspension to replace Lark Atkin-Davies, who injured her ankle in the victory over Ireland.

Sale's Morwenna Talling retains her starting spot after lock Rosie Galligan was a late withdrawal against Ireland because of a thumb injury, with Abbie Ward back on the bench.

The Red Roses are aiming to win the Grand Slam for the third year in a row and record a sixth successive Women's Six Nations title.

Cokayne missed England's win over Ireland after being sent off for two yellow-card offences against Scotland.

The backline remains unchanged for the fourth match in a row, with centre Emily Scarratt again named as a replacement.

That means the lethal back three of Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow and Jess Breach - which scored eight of England's 14 tries against Ireland in front of 48,778 at Twickenham - retain their place.

Only five points separated England and France at Twickenham in front of a record women's crowd of 58,498 last year, as the Red Roses secured another Grand Slam.

Other than a narrow victory over Scotland, France have won all their games in this year's championship comfortably.

"Our focus has remained on our process and how we best prepare for the next opposition," England head coach John Mitchell said.

"We now have an exciting challenge against France, in France, which we're all looking forward to."

The Red Roses are undefeated in 28 games in the competition, which is a record for consecutive wins by a side across both the men's and women's championships.

However, France are the last team to beat England in the competition, back in 2018, and pose the biggest threat to that record on Saturday.

Line-ups

France: Boulard; Grisez, Konde, Vernier, M Menager; Queyroi, Bourdon Sansus; Deshaye, Sochat, Khalfaoui, Feleu (capt), Fall, Escudero, Hermet, R Menager.

Replacements: Riffonneau, Mwayembe, Joyeux, Feleu, Gros, Chambon, Ciofani, Jacquet.

England: Kildunne; Dow, Jones, Heard, Breach; Aitchison, Hunt; Botterman, Cokayne, Muir, Aldcroft, Talling, Kabeya, M Packer (capt), Matthews.

Replacements: Powell, Carson, Clifford, Ward, Feaunati, L Packer, Scarratt, Gregson.