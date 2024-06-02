England's Canter ends 13-year wait for first title

Laurie Canter shared the overnight lead with Italy's Guido Migliozzi, who finished eighth [Getty Images]

European Open final leaderboard

-13 L Canter (Eng); -11 B Wiesberger (Aut), T Lawrence (SA); -10 J Guerrier (Fra), N Norgaard (Den); -9 K Nakajima

Selected others: -7 T McKibbon (NI), T Lewis (Eng), G Porteous; -6 C Hill (Sco), M Jordan (Eng), D Law (Sco)

Full leaderboard

England's Laurie Canter ended a 13-year wait for his first title on the DP World Tour with a two-shot victory in the European Open.

The 34-year-old from Bath had finished runner-up on six occasions before finally breaking his duck in Hamburg.

A one-under-par final round of 72 was enough to seal victory on 13 under, with Austria's Bernd Wiesberger and South African Thriston Lawrence finishing in a tie for second.

"I'll find that tough," said a tearful Canter. "It's all I've wanted to do since before I turned pro so it's hard to rationalise now, but I'm really happy."

Canter, who was one of the first wave of players to move to LIV Golf in 2022 but is now back playing on his home circuit, birdied the opening hole of his final round but a first victory looked in doubt after bogeys on five and 10.

He putted well on the back nine and opened a three-shot lead following birdies on the 11th, 15th and 16th, and could afford a dropped shot on the penultimate hole.

"It felt like I holed a lot of puts when I needed to today, which I haven't done in the past," said Canter.

"It is difficult when you are serially not getting it done, like a stigma, but I have always known in myself that I could win."

Denmark's Niklas Norgaard was well placed going into the final round but a one-over 74 saw him finish three shots back in a tie for fourth with France's Julien Guerrier.