England XI vs Italy: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Euro 2024 qualifier today

Gareth Southgate will revert to his strongest starting XI when England play Italy tonight having seen his fringe players largely fail to impress in the friendly win over Australia.

The likes of Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are set to return to the side at Wembley, while John Stones could start ahead of Marc Guehi at centre-half despite recently returning from injury.

Southgate is without a natural left-back in the squad due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell, so Trippier is expected to deputise at left-back with Walker on the right of the defence.

Jordan Henderson, who was booed by fans at Wembley against the Socceroos, is likely to drop to the bench, with Kalvin Phillips providing ballast in the midfield.

The absence of Bukayo Saka, who pulled out of the squad with a hamstring injury, leaves a space up front, and Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford are the likeliest pair to flank Kane.

Rashford and Foden both impressed in the friendly win over Scotland at Hampden last month and have tended to work well in tandem.

Eddie Nketiah and Fikayo Tomori will miss out on a spot on the bench due to England only being able to name a 23-man matchday squad.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier; Phillips, Rice; Foden, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

Injuries: Saka, Wilson, Eze, Chilwell, Shaw, Mings, James

Doubts: None

Time and date: 7.45pm on Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Venue: Wembley Stadium