England XI vs Brazil: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for friendly today

England will be without both Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka for tonight’s friendly showdown with Brazil at Wembley, with Jordan Henderson and Cole Palmer also sidelined.

Kane's rare absence with an ankle injury picked up playing for Bayern Munich gives Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate the opportunity to ramp up auditions to be the captain's understudy at this summer's European Championship, with Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney jostling to start up front.

Toney is arguably more of a like-for-like replacement for Kane but only Erling Haaland has scored more top-flight goals than Watkins' 16 so far this season, and the Aston Villa forward is probably ahead in the pecking order to face the Brazilians.

In-form Phil Foden is likely to start, with Marcus Rashford, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon and James Maddison competing for the other place in the front line. Chelsea’s Palmer is also set to miss out, having missed training at the start of the week.

With no Henderson and Kalvin Phillips not in the squad, Conor Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo are in contention for starts as the third man in midfield.

Ben Chilwell is expected to come in at left-back, with Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier both missing out on the squad through injury.

Regulars Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are all shoo-ins to feature.

Predicted England XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Rice, Gallagher, Bellingham; Foden, Rashford, Watkins

Injured: Saka, Kane, Palmer, Henderson

Time and date: 7pm GMT on Saturday March 23, 2024

Venue: Wembley Stadium