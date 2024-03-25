England XI vs Belgium: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for international friendly

A number of England hopefuls are set for their final chance to impress ahead of Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate wrestles with an injury crisis ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Belgium.

The Wembley fixture is the last game before Southgate is due to name his squad for this summer’s European Championship, but the Three Lions boss has seen plans to test his strongest XI scuppered by a huge injury list.

On Sunday night, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Sam Johnstone all left the camp, following the withdrawals of Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane earlier in the international break.

Jack Grealish, Luke Shaw, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Kieran Trippier were all already sidelined, while Southgate confirmed on Monday that Jordan Henderson is unlikely to be fit to play.

“I have to say, with everything that’s happened the original idea or plan for week is a bit different,” Southgate admitted. “We’re probably finding out about more players but that’s also really helpful.

“To see all of those players against high level opposition will help us to make better decisions moving forward.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

In better news, Southgate confirmed Chelsea star Cole Palmer could be involved after missing Saturday’s defeat to Brazil with a minor problem, while Jude Bellingham is fit despite suffering with cramp in that game.

“Cole is back into training, so that’s possible [he could play],” Southgate said. “Jude yeah absolutely [is available], he had cramp the other day. He’s missed quite a bit of football lately so actually he’s ready for games. Everybody else has come through training as far as I know.”

Declan Rice will captain the side as he wins his 50th cap, while Ivan Toney is set to make his first England start up-front. Kobbie Mainoo could do likewise in midfield and Jarrad Branthwaite is hoping for an international debut.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Branthwaite, Gomez; Mainoo, Rice; Bowen, Maddison, Rashford; Toney

Injured: Saka, Kane, Walker, Maguire, Johnstone

Doubt: Palmer, Henderson