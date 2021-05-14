New England wrestlers: historic run at nationals

May 14—A little research has uncovered an encouraging development for New England wrestling.

Led by the Metro West United Wrestling Club in Natick, New England wrestlers enjoyed an historic run in the national tournaments — the NHSCA Nationals and Prep Nationals.

For Metro West, St. John's Prep's Nick Curley was a senior national champ at 113 pounds, Bishop Hendricken's Nick Fine was the champ for seniors at 170 and Agawam's Antonio Ramos was the heavyweight champion at the junior nationals.

Also, Springfield's Cesar Alvan was a national prep champ for Metro West at 160. The club also had six other All-Americans (placers at nationals), including Groveland's Tyler Knox, who was seventh at the sophomore nationals and also competes for Smitty's Barn.

Led by Pelham's Conor Maslanek, who was the 195-pound champ at senior nationals, Smitty's Barn also did exceptionally well. Maslanek was joined as a senior national champ by the multi-club (a growing trend) Curley and as a champ at junior nationals at 138 pounds by former Brooks School star Kelvin Griffin, who now attends The Hill School and was also second at the prep nationals.

Smitty's also had four other All-Americans including Knox, Timberlane's Nick Pallaria, who was fourth in the senior nationals, and Haverhill's Brent Nicolosi, who was fifth in the freshman nationals.

The Doughboy Wrestling Club out of Lowell was nearly as successful. Belmont Hill's Jimmy Harrington of Tyngsboro was a national prep champion and fourth in the junior nationals while Chelmsford's Evan Kinney was a runner-up at the senior nationals.

Doughboy also had six other wrestlers who placed.

All in all, it was almost certainly the most impressive performance shown by New England wrestlers in the two national tournaments.

POSTSEASON TOURNEY?

The MIAA Wrestling Committee remains cautiously optimistic that the Tournament Management Committee will give them to go-ahead to have a postseason.

Most wrestling coaches have resigned themselves to the fact there will be no individual wrestling tournament this spring. They are holding out hope that the TMC will allow them to hold a sectional and state dual meet championship when they meet again Thursday.

"There's really no reason we can't have a dual-meet tournament," Burlington coach Paul Shvartsman said during the last Wrestling Committee meeting. "We can get it done in two weeks like they are doing in the other sports."

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Wrestling Association has scheduled its own individual high school tournament for both boys and girls, June 25-26 in Milford, N.H., at the Hampshire Dome. There is no information at this time on qualifying measures.

DEHNEY QUALIFIES

Central Catholic sophomore Jackie Dehney recently qualified for the U.S. Girls World Team when she finished second at 52 kilograms at the Cadet National championships in Texas.

Dehney, who had a terrific freshman season for the Raiders at 120 pounds, is even tougher this year since she's moved down to 113 pounds.