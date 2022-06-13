My England World Cup squad - who's on the plane and who should be left behind

My England World Cup squad - who’s on the plane and who isn’t - GETTY IMAGES

When Gareth Southgate names his England World Cup squad on Tuesday Nov 8 it will be part of the most extraordinary and unprecedented preparations ever for the tournament.

After Tuesday’s Nations League tie at home to Hungary the England manager will have just two matches – in September – and only a maximum of nine days in total with his players before they fly to Qatar on Tuesday Nov 15. Six days later they kick off against Iran and play three group games in eight days.

“Because of the timing of the World Cup it was always going to be a strange lead-in,” Southgate said after the goalless draw against Italy, the third in this round of four Nations League ties in which England have struggled with two draws and a defeat and just one goal scored, and none from open play.

“One more camp mid-September and then into it, so through what's going to be a really dense period of games. But that's why the last few games we've needed to see certain players because there's no opportunity further down the line to be able to assess them.”

It therefore sounds, with the calendar, that the chances of others breaking into the squad between now and flying to Qatar are extremely limited. It looks like Southgate will go with what he has got.

The likelihood is that Fifa will enlarge squads to 26 players and, unlike UEFA at last summer’s Euros, allow all of those not in the starting XI to be on the bench. That will help with selection but Southgate will probably have to choose a squad and then have his fingers crossed that there are no withdrawals following the final round of Premier League games on the weekend of Nov 12-13.

As with other national federations, such as the German DFB, the Football Association has asked the Premier League to look at the match schedule and try and avoid, say, Manchester City facing Liverpool on the Sunday before Southgate’s squad depart. Potentially there will be seven of Southgate’s squad involved in that game and it could lead to a frantic evening trying to assess who is still fit and available.

The likelihood is the Premier League will try and accommodate the ‘bigger’ teams on the Saturday but the final say will be determined by the broadcasters, which means Southgate could be left quickly calling up players from a stand-by list – although probably having 26 to choose from means he can take one or two with minor injuries.

“Control?” Southgate said when asked how much influence he and the FA would have over players’ readiness. “None. But information sharing is pretty good medically and we get the performance data from the Premier League so you've got some markers but equally there's always an understanding that clubs that have big games might not want to share certain things too early if they've got players that might miss games. In general we have decent relationships with the clubs on that stuff but there's always going to be a bit of an element of the unknown in that period.”

Southgate has decided against the idea of trying to have a meeting – even remotely – with his players between their final game against Germany, at home, on Sep 26 and meeting up at St George’s Park on Monday Nov 14.

“Well, no, because there's going to be midweek fixtures every week whether that's a couple of League Cup weeks but definitely six European weeks and midweeks with Premier League games so you just won't be able to,” he said. “I've got to bear in mind the load for the players and to drag them for a meeting probably wouldn't achieve very much and would actually end up being detrimental rather than anything else.”

The schedule is going to be hectic and, obviously, England are not alone in that although it is the only major country persisting with a second domestic cup while clubs in Europe will have their group game schedule condensed. The Champions League group matches start earlier, for example, on Sep 6 and finish on Nov 2 – more than a month ahead of the usual calendar. Also, usually, clubs play around 12 Premier League games up until the middle of November. Next season it will have to be up to 15.

Matters are further complicated because the two September fixtures, the other is away to Italy in Milan, could be extremely important and might determine whether England win their Nations League group or, indeed, are relegated from the top tier of the competition. There is simply no let-up.

So with time running out, who should Southgate pencil in to his squad with just five months’ preparation left?

Goalkeepers

It is the one department where everything appears clear: Jordan Pickford number one, Aaron Ramsdale number two and Nick Pope as number three goalkeeper. Pope’s club future is up in the air given Burnley’s relegation but even if he drops down to the Championship he is unlikely to lose his place. His nearest challenger is Dean Henderson who needs to resolve his own club situation with Manchester United and is running out of time if he hopes to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s thinking.

Defence

Finally it appears Southgate has decided to go with a back-four and stick with it. He has called it his preferred formation although there is always the temptation to switch to a back three against the stronger nations and having enough players who can make this approach work will influence his selection.

Southgate has suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold is third in the pecking order among his right-backs but the likelihood is he will take three (with Reece James and Kyle Walker who can both play on the right of a three) and four if Kieran Trippier is classified as one. Given England’s struggles on the left Trippier is likely to go as a left-back, in fact, along with one of Luke Shaw or Ben Chilwell depending on who is fit and in form.

Southgate has big decisions to make in central defence. He will take Harry Maguire and John Stones and will be tempted to include Conor Coady, not least because he is a ‘good tourist’ while Ben White, Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi are probably vying for two – or maybe even one – place.

Midfield

Declan Rice is a definite starter. Beyond that it depends on the combinations Southgate wants to use – a midfield three or a two (either in a 3-4-3 or a 4-2-3-1) – with Kalvin Phillips the most likely candidate. However does this give the team enough creativity and how do you fit in Jude Bellingham?

Jordan Henderson should go and not least because of his big-name experience and influence while Conor Gallagher offers something the rest do not provide - a goal threat – but needs to play against Hungary to press his case. It has been a surprise that Southgate has not tried Mason Mount out in a deeper role as using him in midfield might make it easier to find the right balance in the team with a player who he appears determined to pick. James Ward-Prowse offers great set-piece ability and is one of the few regular penalty-takers although the inclusion of Kieran Trippier does provide expertise in that area.

Attack

As Gareth Southgate has highlighted, in a sign of his frustration, England are far too dependent on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling for their goals. It is a big problem - as is the issue as to who can under-study Kane. Tammy Abraham did ok against Italy but no more and does he deserve inclusion? It feels like he is in by default.

In fact, Southgate’s best options, should Kane be injured, might include re-jigging his approach by, for example, playing Sterling through the middle. It might also earn a reprieve for Marcus Rashford although the chances of Southgate selecting him at present are very slim.

There is further frustration that Phil Foden has not managed to feature or get a rhythm of games to find the right role for him with England. And that is without mentioning Jack Grealish who appears destined to be one of those players who polarises opinion and is the subject of debate. In truth his most effective role appears to be making an impact from the bench.