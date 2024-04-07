England women in New Zealand 2024 - reports, results & scorecards
March
19 1st Twenty20 international, Dunedin
England won by 27 runs
22 2nd Twenty20 international, Nelson
England won by 15 runs
24 3rd Twenty20 international, Nelson
New Zealand won by three runs
27 4th Twenty20 international, Wellington (Basin Reserve)
England won by 47 runs
29 5th Twenty20 international, Wellington (Basin Reserve)
England won by five wickets
April
1 1st ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve)
England won by four wickets
4 2nd ODI, Hamilton
England won by 56 runs
7 3rd ODI, Hamilton
New Zealand won by seven wickets