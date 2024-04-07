Advertisement

England women in New Zealand 2024 - reports, results & scorecards

BBC
·1 min read
England with the T20 series trophy
[Getty Images]

March

19 1st Twenty20 international, Dunedin

England won by 27 runs

Match report. Scorecard

22 2nd Twenty20 international, Nelson

England won by 15 runs

Match report. Scorecard

24 3rd Twenty20 international, Nelson

New Zealand won by three runs

Match report. Scorecard

27 4th Twenty20 international, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

England won by 47 runs

Match report. Scorecard

29 5th Twenty20 international, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

England won by five wickets

Match report. Scorecard

April

1 1st ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

England won by four wickets

Match report. Scorecard

4 2nd ODI, Hamilton

England won by 56 runs

Match report. Scorecard

7 3rd ODI, Hamilton

New Zealand won by seven wickets

Match report. Scorecard

England with the ODI series trophy
[Getty Images]