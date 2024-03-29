England Women wrap up 4-1 series victory in New Zealand

England Women wrapped up a 4-1 T20 series victory as they beat New Zealand by five wickets in the fifth match at Wellington.

Chasing 137, captain Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt put together a crucial 57-run partnership for the fourth wicket to put England in control.

England’s bowlers made early inroads by reducing the hosts to 31 for four, Sciver-Brunt taking two for 24.

Brooke Halliday hit 33 before holing out to Alice Capsey off Sophie Ecclestone, who finished with three for 30, while wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze reached an unbeaten 51 off the final ball as they lifted the total to 136 for six.

Maia Bouchier, who finished with an England record for a series with 223 runs, fell early in the reply,

Capsey (25) and Danni Wyatt (21) fell before the halfway point, but Sciver-Brunt (31) and Knight took the game away from New Zealand.

Knight fell for 35 with five needed to win, Sophia Dunkley taking just two balls to finish the job with seven deliveries to spare.

The teams start a three-match ODI series in Wellington on Monday.