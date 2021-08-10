England Women fitness guru Dawn Scott makes shock exit in big blow to Euros hopes

Dawn Scott - GETTY IMAGES

Dawn Scott, the globally-renowned sports science expert tasked with helping England Women win their first major trophy, is to leave her role as the FA’s senior women’s physical performance manager in a shock announcement.

The news comes less than two years after Scott rejoined the FA in November 2019, and just over one month before incoming England head coach Sarina Wiegman takes charge of her first game.

Scott is widely credited with playing a pivotal role in helping the United States win back-to-back World Cups, prior to rejoining England and working with the Team GB squad at the Tokyo Olympics. She previously spent nine years as the FA's head of sports science in her first spell with the governing body, helping England reach the final of Women's Euro 2009.

Her unexpected departure will be a huge disappointment for the England squad, who are known to have loved working with her. Only last month Arsenal and England winger Nikita Parris told the media how important Scott is to the side: “She’s influential, there’s nobody better than her. Her attention to detail is second to none.

"When we win the tournaments ahead of us, she will be a key part of why we do. She is amazing. I can’t speak more highly of her. I’m sure when we win back-to-back trophies, we’ll elaborate more.”



In an FA statement on Tuesday, director of women’s football, Baroness Sue Campbell, said: "Dawn's care and concern for every player has been exceptional and we know they will miss her greatly. We respect and support Dawn’s decision to further her career in a senior management role outside the FA and we wish her every success in the future.”

Scott's exit will naturally be a blow to England's hopes of glory at next summer's Euros, which will be held in England, ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Scott added: “It has been a privilege to come back home and support England and Team GB over the past 20 months - the players have been brilliant to work with and I will miss those interactions.

"Having worked in the field for over 20 years now, I am still passionate about supporting the growth of women’s football, as well as my own professional development. I plan to take some time out and initially work on some exciting projects with Fifa aimed at developing physical performance strategies designed specifically for women. I wish Sarina and her team the best of luck, and will be supporting from the stands next summer.”