England women facing defeat against India after failing trial by spin

India Women (428 & 186/6) lead England (136) by 478 runs

Having failed their first trial by spin, England are stumbling towards a heavy defeat in the one-off Test against India in Mumbai.

India take a lead of 478 runs into the third of four days, having declined to enforce the follow-on after bowling England out for just 136.

That gave India a lead of 292 on first innings, a position of total dominance. The decision not to enforce perhaps has as much to do with giving India’s batters a second chance before they face Australia next week as their hopes of winning this match.

If they are to make it out with even a draw, England will need to bat for at least five sessions. First time round, they barely managed to bat one session. The team they selected for this game, with four seam options, a tail starting at No 7 and the out of form Sophia Dunkley promoted to open the batting looked light on runs, and so it has proved.

They were baffled by the spin found by Deepti Sharma, who followed 67 in the first innings with figures of five for seven, and Sneh Rana, whose big turn produced the big wicket of Nat Sciver-Brunt, the only England batter to put up any resistance, with a typically classy 59. Sciver-Brunt fell amid a flurry of wickets, with England losing their last six for 10 runs.

At one stage, England had been sitting relatively pretty on 79 for two, only for the daft run out of Tammy Beaumont to spark a collapse that will surely cost England the game. The entire top six made it to double figures, but frustratingly only Sciver-Brunt reached 20. The lower order contributed just six runs, five of them from No 10 Lauren Filer.

“We didn’t really know what the conditions would do in terms of if the pitch would deteriorate,” said Sciver-Brunt. “We’ve obviously played a lot of T20 cricket on this ground but the wicket was going to be different. The problem was it was inconsistent spin, so you’re not really sure what to set up for as a batter and covering both sides of the bat was the main challenge.

“It’s a Test-match wicket which was going to deteriorate at some point and it happened on day two in the afternoon.”

At both ends of the day, England produced positive performances with the ball, picking up India’s last three first innings wickets for 28, then taking six wickets in the evening session. By then, though, their batting meant it was already too late.