England fans, media lose their minds after national team wins penalty shootout thriller over Colombia

England advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals Tuesday in the most dramatic way conceivable.

Eric Dier squeaked a clinching penalty kick past the outstretched hands of Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina that came on the heels of 30 minutes of scoreless extra time that was only necessary when Colombia tied the game at 1-1 with a stoppage-time goal.

The win set up a quarterfinal match with Sweden on Saturday and ended a six-game streak of penalty-shootout losses for England in major international competition dating back to 1990.

Needless to say, fans back home were amped.


Dance parties ensued.

Former players turned broadcasters did not attempt to hide their emotions.


That’s Gary Neville, Ian Wright and Lee Dixon (right to left) — all former England players — celebrating Dier’s goal on a studio set of British broadcaster ITV.

The BBC newsroom was similarly stoked.


The gloriously cheesy “Three Lions” anthem was blasted in the clubs.


And sung in the streets.

And drowned out local news reports.

If you’ve not become familiar with “Three Lions,” here’s the video of the anthem that was released in 1996 for the European Championships and has gained new life during the World Cup.

It’s reminiscent of another corny yet infectious song that was blasted stateside when a similarly tortured baseball team won the World Series in 2016.

If England keeps advancing, we’re all bound to come familiar with it.

Eric Dier’s penalty shootout winner against Colombia sent fans and broadcasters into hysterics in England. (AP)
