England winger Davies to join Hull KR from Catalans

Catalans Dragons winger Tom Davies will join Hull KR next season.

The one-cap England international has agreed a three-year contract with the Robins, starting in the 2025 season.

Davies is one of Super League's most prolific wide men, with 81 tries in 144 games for Catalans and his first club Wigan Warriors.

The Wigan-born 27-year-old won the Grand Final with his hometown club in 2018 but has plied his trade in the south of France since 2020.

"Tom is a very exciting signing for the club - he is undoubtedly one of the best wingers in the competition and his stats highlight that," Hull KR head coach Willie Peters told the club website.

'Key member for number of years'

"Tom is known for his try-scoring ability and finishing near the line but he’s also a strong ball carrier and a good defender," added Peters.

"We’re always looking to bring in personalities to the team and Tom will be great addition to our group as he’s a very likeable person and player.

"We want to bring in players who have their best years ahead of them, Tom is certainly in that category. He will be a key member of our team for a number of years."

Davies said: "I've had a great time in France over the last five years. But after speaking to Willie and seeing where Hull KR are heading now, I know that it's something special and I'm very much looking forward to being a part of it all."

Meanwhile, half-back Jordan Abdull will leave Rovers and cross the city to rejoin Hull FC after four seasons at Craven Park.

Abdull has been on loan at Catalans this season but the French club have decided not to take up the option of re-signing the player.