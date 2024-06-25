England win Group C at Euro 2024 as Denmark held by Serbia

England finished top of Group C at Euro 2024 thanks to a difficult 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday evening.

Gareth Southgate's side were expected to come out ahead of Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia and they did end up getting the job done, unconvincing performances left them needing a result on the final matchday to seal top spot.

Their goalless draw with Slovenia was hardly inspiring but, with Denmark also falling to a stalemate with Serbia, the Three Lions ended up top of Group C with five points from three games.

Denmark finish second in the group, while Slovenia face an anxious wait to see whether their three points will be enough to earn a spot in the next round of the competition.

Results elsewhere mean England remain on the opposite side of the draw to heavyweights Spain, Germany, France and Portugal, but there remain a handful of tricky opponents waiting for England in the next round of Euro 2024.

Who will England face in the last 16?

As group winners, England's reward is a round-of-16 clash with a team who finished third in another group.

While final confirmation of their opponents is not yet possible, England are expected to take on the Netherlands, who surprisingly finished third in Group D behind France and shock winners Austria.

Slovakia, Romania, Turkey and Czechia are all potential opponents and each would likely appeal more than Ronald Koeman's Dutch outfit, whose surprise defeat to Austria earlier in the day makes them a formidable opponents in the next round.