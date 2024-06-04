England were favourites in rain-hit T20 - coach Mott

England would have had "all the things in our favour" had the rain not intervened in their T20 World Cup opener against Scotland in Barbados, coach Matthew Mott said.

The defending champions were set a tough target of 109 in 10 overs, but the weather denied them a chance to begin the chase and the match was abandoned.

"That was certainly an achievable chase," Mott told the BBC.

"We probably would have had all the things in our favour in terms of only 10 overs, 10 wickets in hand and a wet ball [for Scotland's bowlers].

"It was frustrating not to get back out there, but that's the way it is."

In an innings split in two by rain, Scotland openers Michael Jones and George Munsey impressively reached 90-0 in 10 overs - with England's target revised because of the interruptions.

Jones, who ended 45 not out from 30 balls, also said his side had a "really good chance" of getting one over on England.

"If you asked us before game 'do you want one point?' we might well taken it, but being in that position it is actually really frustrating," Jones said.

"[Mott] thinks they were confident, but we felt we were in a strong position."

Mott admitted England were "sloppy" in the field, particularly prior to a rain break which came when Scotland were 51-0 after 6.2 overs.

Mark Wood had George Munsey, who made 41 not out from 31 balls, caught on 16 but the opener was reprieved when Wood was shown to have bowled a front-foot no-ball.

England also allowed runs via misfields.

"It was probably just a bit of nerves at the start of a tournament," Mott said.

"There's definitely areas we want to improve on, but there was a lot of good stuff in there as well."

The result is by no means terminal for either side's hopes of progressing from the group which also includes Australia, Oman and Namibia, but it heightens the importance of those later games.

England's next match is against Australia on Saturday at 18:00 BST while Scotland play Namibia on Thursday at 20:00.

"I definitely think Australia is a big game but it's our next game and that's why it's a big game, and then depending on how we go there we reset and go again," Mott said.

"I'm sure, if the weather allows us, I think it'll be a fantastic contest."