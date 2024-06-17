England wait on Livingstone fitness at World Cup

Livingstone has played in all England's World Cup matches so far and was part of the 2022 title-winning squad [Getty Images]

England are waiting on the fitness of all-rounder Liam Livingstone before their Super 8s match against West Indies at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday (Thursday 01:30 BST).

Livingstone, 30, has played in England's past 15 T20 games but injured his side while batting in Saturday's win against Namibia and did not field.

He batted briefly in the nets when England trained in St Lucia on Monday but did not bowl.

He returned to the hotel for treatment and did not practice range hitting with his team-mates.

Livingstone has only bowled two overs in this tournament - a tidy 1-15 in the defeat by Australia in Barbados - but his ability to bowl off and leg-spin has been an important part of their attack.

He scored 13 from four balls against Namibia and made 15 against Australia in his only other innings in the group stage.

The pitch at the Daren Sammy Stadium is expected to be good for batting for England's meeting with West Indies, who beat Jos Buttler's side 3-2 in a series last year.

It is the same ground Australia chased 181 to beat Scotland - the tense result that sent England through to this stage at the Scots' expense - while Sri Lanka made 201-6 against the Netherlands.

Regardless of Livingstone's fitness, England face intriguing selection decisions.

A win would see them well-placed to finish in the top two and qualify for the semi-finals from Group Two, which also includes South Africa and the United States.

Against Namibia, England altered the balance of their team by dropping batter Will Jacks and bringing in all-rounder Sam Curran and bowler Chris Jordan, while also resting fast bowler Mark Wood.

That was put down to the fact the match was reduced to 10 overs, with Jordan's death bowling skills viewed as more significant.

In Jacks' absence, Jonny Bairstow looked far more fluent at number three in making 31 and Harry Brook played his best World Cup knock for England - 47 not out from 20 balls - a place higher up the order at number four.

Should Jacks return he could slot back in at three or come in lower down the order, where he has batted previously for England.

That would leave Curran best-placed to take Livingstone's place at number seven if the Lancashire all-rounder is not fit, but another option would be to bring in an extra batter in Ben Duckett, who also provides a left-hand option, for Curran or Jacks.

Either would leave a decision between Wood's pace, Jordan's death bowling and Reece Topley's left-arm variation to accompany Jofra Archer in the bowling attack.

Curran was player-of-the-tournament when England won the 2022 World Cup but his appearance against Namibia was his first of the tournament.

He will receive his MBE, awarded in 2023 after his performances in Australia, when he returns from the Caribbean and admitted it has been "very difficult" watching from the sidelines.

"England is a team I've done really well for but it shows the strength of our squad," said Curran.

"I know I'm going to get that opportunity in the next - hopefully - five games. Maybe it's the World Cup final where I get that nod, but even if I don't play then fingers crossed I'm ready."